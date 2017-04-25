Bombardier's Joint Venture Wins Contract to Build 40 High Speed Train Cars for China

- Joint venture's fourteenth contract for high speed cars raises total number of cars delivered to China to over 3,000 - New generation of eco-friendly CRH series trains renowned for advanced design and exceptional passenger experience

BERLIN, GERMANY--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) -

Note to editors: To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links:

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/SpeedTrain1.jpg

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/SpeedTrain2.jpg

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that its Chinese joint venture, Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation Ltd. (BST), has been awarded another contract from China Railway Corp. (CRC) to supply 40 CRH1A-A new generation high speed train cars to the Nanning Railway Bureau. The new trains will become part of the ongoing integration of Guangxi's regional high-speed railways into the national high-speed network.

This new contract for five 8-car trainsets is valued at approximately 543 million Chinese RMBs (73 million euro, $79 million US) and follows a separate contract for 144 high speed carsannounced by the JV in early March. Bombardier owns 50% of the shares in BST, and the JV is controlled by BT's partner CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. This latest contract is the fourteenth high speed train order that BST has been awarded since 2004.

Jianwei Zhang, President of Bombardier China, said, "Our cutting edge rail technology is one of the driving forces behind the rapid development of China's advanced high speed train network. We have already provided over 3,000 high speed train cars to the Chinese market and this latest contract is further proof of our ability to consistently leverage our expertise and experience to contribute to the development of local and national economies in regions like Guangxi."

Guangxi occupies an important hub of tourism, trade and is an important link with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. These high speed trains will help integrate Guangxi into the national network, connecting the region to neighboring cities and boosting the local economy while improving the passenger's travel experience.

The CRH1A-A train has an operational speed of 250km/h and its aluminium carbody's design delivers improved performance and lower operating costs by reducing weight, track wear and aerodynamic drag. The train also has a unique appearance due to its innovative graphics, windows, lighting and shape, while its exceptional energy efficiency sets new industry standards for sustainable transportation and passenger comfort.The trainsets are manufactured at Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation production facilities in Qingdao, China and feature the highly efficient BOMBARDIER MITRAC propulsion and control system, supplied by a separate Bombardier Chinese joint venture, Bombardier CPC Propulsion System Co., Ltd. (BCP).

Bombardier Transportation in China is the full solution provider across the entire value chain. From vehicles and propulsion to services and design, Bombardier Transportation in China has six joint ventures, seven wholly foreign-owned enterprises, and more than 6,000 employees. Together, the joint ventures have delivered more than 3,500 railway passenger cars, 580 electric locomotives and over 2,000 metro cars to China's growing urban mass transit markets. Bombardier also provides propulsion equipment to third party metro car builders for use in 21 Chinese cities. As a proven global full services provider, Bombardier's joint ventures have also won orders in China to provide maintenance for 1,160 metro cars.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 37,150 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

For news releases, related material and photos, visit our media centre at www.bombardier.com/en/media-centre.html. Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail.

Bombardier, MITRAC and The Evolution of Mobility are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

You can also contact one of our worldwide contacts for specific press inquiries.