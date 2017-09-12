Bombardier's Modern Rail Control Continues to Improve Passenger Services for Deutsche Bahn in Germany

- New EBI Lock computer-based interlocking technology will increase reliability and capacity at the major regional hub in North Rhine-Westphalia - Bombardier Completes Major Rail Control Upgrade in Wuppertal via its Joint Venture InoSig GmbH

Rail technology leader, Bombardier Transportation, with its German joint venture (JV) InoSig Gmb, has marked the start of upgraded operations at Wuppertal station, one of Germany's major regional junctions for long-distance traffic. This latest milestone in the upgrade of the German rail network features the replacement of three over 40-year old electrical interlocking units, a key component in the signalling system, by one of Bombardier's latest-generation, advanced EBI Lock 950 computer-based rail control solutions bringing benefits including timetable optimisation as the system is now able to manage bi-directional track operation.

Michael Fohrer, Bombardier Transportation Head of Germany commented, "Wuppertal is an important national and regional railway hub in Germany. Our modern, centralised and more efficient EBI Lock rail control technology will improve the reliability of passenger services, as well as enable future increases in capacity on this already-stretched area of the network. We are proud to have supported our long-term customer Deutsche Bahn Netz AG through this latest, upgrade, to provide our high-quality solution for this complex project for the scheduled start of operations."

East of North Rhine-Westphalia's capital Düsseldorf, Wuppertal is a junction for high-speed ICE services between major cities including Berlin-Cologne and Hamburg-Munich as well as regional lines and suburban S-Bahn connections for the city's 350,000 residents. The station's current traffic totals over 500 trains per day with the use of the new system.

EBI Lock CBI systems form the heart of Bombardier's rail control solutions. Comprising interlocking computer, transmission system and wayside object controller, EBI Lock provides the interface between central traffic control and trackside equipment to ensure trains run safely and efficiently. The introduction of the modern, faster-operating interlocking at Wuppertal will enable operators to manage rail traffic more efficiently. A high-capacity system, EBI Lock 950 brings the benefit of central control of all 25 km of track managed from the station, reducing interfaces, equipment and maintenance requirements and so potential passenger delays. The technology was delivered through the Bombardier Transportation joint venture InoSig GmbH as general contractor. In this context catenary, telecommunication, power supply and track works have also been renewed.

Bombardier has delivered in excess of 1500 EBI Lock CBI systems to over 55 customers around the world. An experienced rail control partner in Germany, Bombardier has now installed twelve EBI Lock CBI solutions for Deutsche Bahn Netz AG, which are managing operations spanning 30 stations across the country. The most recent solutions have been delivered on the cross-country freight and passenger lines: Kassel-Frankfurt a. M. (Gunterhausen) and Göttingen-Hannover (Kreiensen), the latter carrying 250 trains daily, as well as at the Euskirchen station junction near Cologne/Bonn and at Kreuztal station between Siegen and Hagen.

