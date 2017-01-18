Bombardier's PRIMOVE E-buses Pass 500,000 km Milestone

- Wirelessly charged e-buses proven in passenger service - To date, PRIMOVE e-mobility has saved 527 tons of CO2 emissions

Bombardier has announced that its PRIMOVE-equipped e-buses have reached a combined total of 500,000 kilometers of service. These environmentally-friendly buses are in operation on routes in the German cities of Berlin, Braunschweig and Mannheim as well as in Bruges, Belgium and Södertälje, Sweden. Combined, these wirelessly charged vehicles have saved a total of 527 tons of CO 2 emissions.

Jérémie Desjardins, Business Leader PRIMOVE, said, "We are proud of our achievement which shows that our PRIMOVE e-mobility technology has made our ambition of delivering zero-emission, in day-to-day public transport a reality."

The operators' conclusion, based on extensive testing of PRIMOVE technology goes even further with Martin in der Beek, CEO, at local public transport operator Rhein-Neckar-Verkehr GmbH in Mannheim, saying, "The PRIMOVE e-buses have exceeded our expectations. They are popular with both passengers and drivers and perfectly match our idea of sustainable and convenient mobility for the future."

PRIMOVE is a fully integrated system for rail and road vehicles that allows cities and transport operators to easily incorporate electric mobility into their vehicles. The complete package includes the inductive PRIMOVE fast charging system, the lightweight, long-life PRIMOVE battery and the efficient PRIMOVE propulsion. The technology makes sustainable mobility a reality by reducing local emissions to zero. Put into context, the city of Berlin would have to electrify 619 personal automobiles to match the savings made by the PRIMOVE e-bus fleet - amounting to over 42% of the electric cars in the German capital as of January 2016.(1)

Today, 15 buses by four different manufacturers, as well as 18 charging stations have already been equipped with the invisible PRIMOVE charging system. And regular passenger service have impressively shown the system's reliability. More than 90,000 charging cycles have been conducted since the first PRIMOVE e-bus started service in Braunschweig - with a wayside availability of 97.7 %.

