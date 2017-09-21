Bombora completes independent certification of Data Practices

SHELTON, CT--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - Bombora, the leading provider of intent data for B2B marketers, announced it has received independent system certification to the IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) Data Best Practices from BPA Worldwide's iCompli division.

The certification of Bombora's data platform included reviews of platform architecture, data collection, data filtering, measurement and reporting, data segment testing, data protection and privacy, access control, physical and environmental controls, and disclosures and definitions. According to the IAB, the goals of the Data Best Practices are to help the industry by providing a guide to best practices in data stewardship and to lay the foundation for productive and ongoing conversations regarding best practices for our industry.

"Our approach is simple: everybody wins when they work with Bombora. Brands & Agencies, Activation & Channel Partners, Publishers & Data Contributors all benefit from intent data that signals when businesses are researching specific products," said Rob Armstrong, co-founder and SVP of Product & Technology at Bombora. "And in a market overflowing with hype and opacity, being clear about how we do it is the only way to operate for the long term. We are proud to have completed the BPA Data Best Practices Audit to reaffirm this."

"We congratulate Bombora for opening their doors for an independent, third party review of their data management practices," said Richard Murphy, BPA's Senior Vice President of Technology Assurance. "The market is calling for increased trust and transparency. Bombora is answering the call."

About Bombora

Bombora is the leading provider of Intent data for B2B marketers. Bombora's data aligns marketing and sales teams, enabling them to base their actions on the knowledge of what companies are in market for which products. Bombora's Company Surge™ data reports on changes in consumption on specific product related topics from within businesses. The source of this data is the first co-operative of premium B2B media companies. Members contribute content consumption and behavioral data about their audiences. In turn, they can better understand their audiences, serve advertisers and monetize their inventory. To learn more about Bombora, visit bombora.com

About BPA Worldwide's iCompli division. BPA's iCompli division verifies compliance to defined standards providing independent verification of technology or service claims. Customized engagements are performed by auditors who are fully certified in specific areas of compliance testing and analysis. iCompli verifies adherence to the recommended guidelines of industry bodies and government regulations, as well as self-declared or internal policies and controls. Visit www.bpa-icompli.com to learn more.