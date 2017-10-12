Bombora Names DWA a Certified Agency for Advanced Application of B2B Intent Data

Recognized for B2B expertise, execution and reporting

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - DWA's customers know that DWA is using the most advanced business-to-business (B2B) intent data most effectively. That's because Bombora, the leader in B2B Intent data, today recognized DWA, the global media and marketing agency for technology companies, as a Bombora Certified Agency -- a program reserved for those that create exceptional client value through the use of Bombora's global B2B data.

The program increases the ease and effectiveness of orchestrating Bombora's data across display, social, native, video, lead gen and Account-Based Marketing (ABM) efforts while recognizing agencies that deliver exceptional service through the advanced use of the Bombora data across multiple disciplines.

"Bombora's intent data has helped us better understand the organic and potential demand for our clients' products and services," said Brian Jones, SVP, Global Head of Performance Advertising & Biddable Media at DWA. "It enables us to engage a brand's potential customers before the buying process even begins. So we're very pleased that Bombora respects the way we work with this data."

To earn Bombora certification, agencies must demonstrate expertise across B2B strategy, execution and reporting. Bombora Certified Agencies must have a deep understanding of the B2B buying process and the entire sales, marketing and advertising ecosystem. Once accepted as part of the program, these agencies can access and employ:

Intent, firmographic and ABM data generated from almost 3 million businesses, 3,500 sites and one billion daily online interactions;

Bombora's newest products, including Audience Verification and Always On Audience Segments for B2B media campaigns; and

The highest level of education, training and support.

"DWA's focus on media and analytics enabled it to put intent data to work immediately," said Bombora CEO Erik Matlick. "We are proud to certify this innovative company into the Certified Agency Program."

Additional certification requirements include a minimum level of B2B marketing activity with documented results, the ability to apply Intent and firmographic data across multiple B2B marketing activities, and adherence to the highest standards around privacy, security, transparency and data quality.

About Bombora

Bombora is the leading provider of Intent data for B2B marketers. Bombora's data aligns marketing and sales teams, enabling them to base their actions on the knowledge of what companies are in market for which products.

The source of this data is the first co-operative of premium B2B media companies. Members contribute content consumption and behavioral data about their audiences. In turn, they can better understand their audiences, serve advertisers and monetize their inventory.

Learn more about Bombora at bombora.com

About DWA

DWA is a global media and marketing agency for technology companies. With its feet in media and its head in data and analytics, DWA has a fascination with the art and science of engaging people. That's why you'll find us at the intersection of media, technology and strategic marketing. Operating from nine offices around the world covering North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Greater China, DWA offers a range of services such as programmatic media, marketing automation, account-based marketing and content marketing consulting -- all for hundreds of the world's best technology companies. For more about DWA, visit www.dwamedia.com.