Bonavista Energy Corporation Announces Increase to Exchangeable Share Ratio

April 03, 2017 17:49 ET
CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Bonavista Energy Corporation (TSX:BNP) ("Bonavista") is pleased to announce the increase to the Exchange Ratio of its exchangeable shares from 1.43223 to 1.43643. This increase will be effective on April 17, 2017 (the "Effective Date").
The following are the details of the calculation of the Exchange Ratio:
A holder of Bonavista exchangeable shares can exchange all or a portion of their holdings into Bonavista common shares, at any time, by giving notice to their investment advisor or Computershare at its principal transfer office in Suite 600, 530 - 8th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 3S8.
