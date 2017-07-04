Bonavista Energy Corporation Announces Increase to Exchangeable Share Ratio

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - July 4, 2017) - Bonavista Energy Corporation (TSX:BNP) ("Bonavista") is pleased to announce the increase to the Exchange Ratio of its exchangeable shares from 1.43643 to 1.44189. This increase will be effective on July 17, 2017 (the "Effective Date").

The following are the details of the calculation of the Exchange Ratio:





Record Date of Bonavista Dividend









Opening Exchange Ratio





Bonavista Dividend per common share Five day Weighted Average Trading Price of Bonavista common shares

(Prior to the end of the Month)









Increase in Exchange Ratio (1)





Effective Date of the increase in Exchange Ratio







Exchange Ratio as of the Effective Date June 30, 2017 1.43643 $0.01 $2.63 0.00546 July 17, 2017 1.44189

The increase in the Exchange Ratio is calculated by multiplying the Bonavista dividend per common share by the Exchange Ratio immediately prior to the Record Date and dividing by the five day weighted average trading price of Bonavista's common shares.

A holder of Bonavista exchangeable shares can exchange all or a portion of their holdings into Bonavista common shares, at any time, by giving notice to their investment advisor or Computershare at its principal transfer office in Suite 600, 530 - 8th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 3S8.

