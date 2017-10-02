Bonavista Energy Corporation Announces Increase to Exchangeable Share Ratio

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Oct. 2, 2017) - Bonavista Energy Corporation (TSX:BNP) ("Bonavista") is pleased to announce the increase to the Exchange Ratio of its exchangeable shares from 1.44189 to 1.44650. This increase will be effective on October 16, 2017 (the "Effective Date").

The following are the details of the calculation of the Exchange Ratio:





Record

Date of

Bonavista

Dividend









Opening

Exchange

Ratio





Bonavista

Dividend

per common

share Five day

Weighted

Average

Trading

Price of

Bonavista

common

shares

(Prior to

the end

of the Month)









Increase in

Exchange

Ratio (1)





Effective

Date of the

increase in

Exchange

Ratio







Exchange

Ratio as

of the

Effective

Date September 29, 2017 1.44189 $0.01 $3.13 0.00461 October 16, 2017 1.44650

(1) The increase in the Exchange Ratio is calculated by multiplying the Bonavista dividend per common share by the Exchange Ratio immediately prior to the Record Date and dividing by the five day weighted average trading price of Bonavista's common shares.

A holder of Bonavista exchangeable shares can exchange all or a portion of their holdings into Bonavista common shares, at any time, by giving notice to their investment advisor or Computershare at its principal transfer office in Suite 600, 530 - 8th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 3S8.

