October 02, 2017 16:05 ET

Bonavista Energy Corporation Announces Increase to Exchangeable Share Ratio

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Oct. 2, 2017) - Bonavista Energy Corporation (TSX:BNP) ("Bonavista") is pleased to announce the increase to the Exchange Ratio of its exchangeable shares from 1.44189 to 1.44650. This increase will be effective on October 16, 2017 (the "Effective Date").

The following are the details of the calculation of the Exchange Ratio:



Record
Date of
Bonavista
Dividend




Opening
Exchange
Ratio


Bonavista
Dividend
per common
share		 Five day
Weighted
Average
Trading
Price of
Bonavista
common
shares
(Prior to
the end
of the Month)




Increase in
Exchange
Ratio (1)


Effective
Date of the
increase in
Exchange
Ratio



Exchange
Ratio as
of the
Effective
Date
September 29, 2017 1.44189 $0.01 $3.13 0.00461 October 16, 2017 1.44650
(1) The increase in the Exchange Ratio is calculated by multiplying the Bonavista dividend per common share by the Exchange Ratio immediately prior to the Record Date and dividing by the five day weighted average trading price of Bonavista's common shares.

A holder of Bonavista exchangeable shares can exchange all or a portion of their holdings into Bonavista common shares, at any time, by giving notice to their investment advisor or Computershare at its principal transfer office in Suite 600, 530 - 8th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 3S8.

Bonavista is focused on creating premium shareholder value through the efficient development of high quality oil and natural gas assets.

