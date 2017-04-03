Bondholder and Nedbank Standstill - Correction

SOURCE: Paladin Energy Ltd
PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Paladin Energy Limited (Paladin or the Company) (ASX: PDN) (TSX: PDN) refers its announcement made this morning (3 April 2017) regarding the Bondholder and Nedbank Standstill. The announcement had the percentage of bondholders the wrong way around. Consistent with Paladin's announcement on 23 March 2017, the bondholders subject to standstills agreed previously with the Company are actually 75.1% of holders of 2017 Convertible Bonds and 86.6% of holders of 2020 Convertible Bonds. These standstills remain effective.
Andrew Mirco Investor Relations Contact (Perth) Tel: +61-8-9423-8162 or Mobile: +61-409-087-171 Email: andrew.mirco@paladinenergy.com.au
