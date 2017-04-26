BondWave Fixed Income Analytics Enhanced by Comprehensive Data Access through BNY Mellon's Albridge

WHEATON, IL--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - BondWave LLC, a leading financial technology firm focused on fixed income solutions, announced today that it entered an agreement with BNY Mellon's Albridge to allow mutual clients to leverage Albridge's data aggregation capabilities within BondWave's comprehensive fixed income analytics and workflow solutions for RIAs and Broker-Dealers.

The agreement brings mutual clients the convenience of access to investors' fixed income holdings and analytics through a simple dashboard that provides relevant, actionable intelligence. Albridge offers comprehensive access to all holdings data in a single place, regardless of where these assets are custodied. Through integration with Albridge Applink and Albridge File Delivery, firms and advisors can share aggregated data with market-leading service providers like BondWave to help deliver a comprehensive solution. BondWave's solutions marry that data to related market data.

"This relationship represents another positive step forward in the growing trend to move bond investing in the direction of a simplified, transparent marketplace, which has been standard in the equity markets for decades. We strive to continuously anticipate the needs of our clients and better serve them with enhanced data access and platform capabilities," said Michael Ruvo, CEO of BondWave.

"We're excited to work with BondWave to offer financial professionals focused on fixed income the sophisticated tools they need to analyze and review holdings and, as a result, deliver better insights to investors," said Anthony Johnson, Director, Albridge.

About BondWave LLC (BondWave®)

BondWave is a financial technology company specializing in fixed income solutions. We serve a wide range of customers, from small independent RIAs to some of the largest broker-dealers and custody providers in the financial services industry. Traders and advisors use our tools to provide a superior fixed income experience to their clients. By creating sophisticated, yet simple solutions for all stakeholders in the investment process, we help traders and advisors better leverage individual bonds as they work to achieve the investment objectives of their clients. Our tools enable strategy-based investing -- including portfolio creation, monitoring and rebalancing -- while greatly enhancing the communications between the trading desk, advisors and their clients. BondWave is liquidity and trade agnostic and our sole focus is to provide a simple, sophisticated user experience around individual bond investing. Additional information is available at www.bondwave.com.

About BNY Mellon's Albridge

BNY Mellon's Albridge Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise data management solutions that deliver a single view of an investor's broad range of assets. Our proprietary technology consolidates and reconciles client account and transaction data from hundreds of data sources representing banking, brokerage, insurance, retirement, managed accounts and more. Albridge processes this cleansed data and uses it to power a variety of downstream technology solutions, including performance reporting, sales practice monitoring, data warehousing, business intelligence, imaging and workflow. Albridge provides the foundation for financial organizations to leverage a single source of information to power a number of mission critical technology applications. Albridge Solutions Inc. is an affiliate of Pershing LLC. Additional information is available at albridge.com