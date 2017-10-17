BonLook Announces Collaboration with Canadian Ice Dancer Tessa Virtue

The new designs will be available in January 2018

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 17, 2017) - BonLook, the Montreal-based omnichannel eyewear company known for its fashion flair and distinctive style, is proud to announce a new design collaboration with eight time Canadian champion, three time world champion, and Olympic champion, Tessa Virtue. The Tessa Virtue X BonLook Collection will feature two signature frames - optical and sunglasses - to be co-designed and co-developed by Tessa Virtue and BonLook's in-house team of creative directors and designers.

"When thinking about BonLook's next collaboration, we knew that we wanted to not only work with a style influencer, but a woman of character and a role model for strong women around the world," said Sophie Boulanger, BonLook CEO and Co-Founder. "Tessa is the ideal partner for BonLook - her individual style, core values and inspirational work ethic align perfectly with our brand. We are proud to be partenering with Tessa, we love the new frames and we can't wait for women to experience this exciting new collection and make it their own."

The limited edition collection will be offered in three signature colours, all inspired by Tessa's unique sense of fashion, aesthetics and of course, her journey as an iconic Canadian athlete.

"My personal goal with the design of this collection is to reflect a combination of my bold style on the ice, with my more feminine and delicate style off the ice," said BonLook collaborator Tessa Virtue. "I'm excited to be working alongside BonLook and creating eyewear that not only resonates with me, but hopefully with other women as well."

The new Tessa Virtue X BonLook Collection will be available online at BonLook.ca and in BonLook's 15 retail locations across Canada on January 15, 2018. Pricing starts at $145 CAD. To sign up for the BonLook product waiting list please visit https://eca.bonlook.com/tessa-virtue.

About BonLook

Montreal-based retailer BonLook designs, manufactures and distributes stylish, quality prescription eyewear and offers consumers an innovative, omnichannel sales experience. Guided by the mission to provide ease of access to prescription glasses at an accessible price point, BonLook allows consumers the opportunity to build a personalized and covetable eyewear wardrobe. Initially launched online in 2011, BonLook has grown to 180 employees and 15 retail locations in Quebec and Ontario, with plans to expand to 50 stores across Canada by 2020. For more information, please visit www.bonlook.com.