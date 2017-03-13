Bonnefield Announces Creation and First Closing of Bonnefield Canadian Farmland Evergreen LP

With new limited partnership, Bonnefield continues to invest in Canadian "farmland for farming"

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Bonnefield Financial is pleased to announce the creation of a new open-ended farmland fund for private Canadian investors, Bonnefield Canadian Farmland Evergreen LP.

Bonnefield Canadian Farmland Evergreen LP was formed by combining the assets of two previous closed-end farmland funds managed by Bonnefield: LP I (established 2010) and LP II (established 2013). With the unanimous support of unitholders, Evergreen LP was created to form an open-ended investment partnership with enhanced re-investment, diversification and liquidity features.

In conjunction with forming Evergreen LP, Bonnefield accepted additional subscriptions from existing new investors and had its first closing on January 1, 2017. With this latest round of financing, Evergreen LP now has combined net assets of approximately $80 million with a portfolio of farmland currently located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick.

Evergreen LP will continue to expand its portfolio of high-quality "core" farmland primarily through non-leveraged sale-leasebacks with progressive farmers across Canada. Diversification is achieved through investments across numerous farming regions, by a wide variety of tenants and crop sectors. Exposure to farm operational risk is minimized through the use of long-term cash and flex leases with progressive farm tenants.

Like Bonnefield's institutional limited partnerships (LP III and LP IV), Evergreen LP will be used to provide Canadian farmers with land-lease financing to help fund their growth and their succession plans as well as to help them reduce debt and improve profitability.

"Bonnefield uses capital from Canadian individuals and Canadian institutions to support Canadian farmers and to ensure that high-quality farmland is protected as "farmland for farming," said Tom Eisenhauer, Bonnefield's President and CEO.

Evergreen LP will be accepting additional subscriptions in 2017 to continue to grow its diversified portfolio of Canadian farmland.

About Bonnefield

Bonnefield is Canada's foremost provider of land-lease financing for farmers, dedicated to preserving "farmland for farming" across Canada. We partner with progressive, growth-oriented Canadian farmers to provide farmland leasing solutions to help them grow, reduce debt and finance retirement and succession.

Bonnefield and its farmland funds are 100% Canadian owned and controlled. Our investors are Canadian individuals and institutional investors who are committed to the long-term future of Canadian agriculture. www.bonnefield.com