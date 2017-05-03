Bonsai Selected as Innovation Showcase Finalist at MIT CIO Symposium

BERKELEY, CA--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Bonsai, provider of an emerging AI platform for programming intelligent systems, today announced that it has been selected as a finalist for the Innovation Showcase at MIT Sloan's 14th Annual CIO Symposium taking place May 24 at MIT in Cambridge, MA. Amidst some of the world's most creative and influential IT executives, the Innovation Showcase highlights early stage companies that have developed cutting edge solutions that provide both strong value and innovation to digital enterprises now and in the future.

"The Symposium provides an opportune environment for these early stage companies to form valuable partnerships with CIOs and a platform to demonstrate their technologies that are building the digital enterprise," said Anton Teodorescu, Co-Chair of the Innovation Showcase.

The Bonsai Platform brings together state of the art techniques in machine teaching and machine learning, providing developers, data scientists and subject matter experts with the tools to teach domain expertise to a system, while automating the complex, low level mechanics of machine learning. Using Bonsai, enterprises can more efficiently build application specific AI models that increase the automation and operational efficiency of sophisticated industrial systems.

"It's an honor to be a finalist for MIT Sloan CIO Symposium's Innovation Showcase," said Mark Hammond, co-founder and CEO, Bonsai. "Bonsai's vision is to make intelligence a core component of every hardware and software application. The Bonsai Platform abstracts away the complexity of powerful machine learning libraries and algorithms, making the programming and management of AI models more accessible to developers and enterprises globally."

Bonsai has also been recognized as one of CB Insights AI 100 and as a Strata+Hadoop World Startup Showcase winner.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. In one day, CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading, global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association, the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE), and the MIT Sloan Center for Information Systems Research (CISR). For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit: http://www.mitcio.com.

About Bonsai

Bonsai offers an AI platform that empowers enterprises to build and deploy intelligent systems. By completely automating the management of complex machine learning libraries and algorithms, Bonsai enables enterprises to program AI models that improve system control and enhance real-time decision support. Businesses use these models today to increase automation and improve operational efficiency of industrial systems including robotics, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, energy and utilities. Based in Berkeley, CA, Bonsai is backed by leading investors including NEA, Microsoft Ventures, ABB, Samsung NEXT and Siemens. To learn more, please visit: https://bons.ai/ or follow on Twitter @BonsaiAI.