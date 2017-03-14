Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Filing of 2016 Annual Information Form

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Bonterra Energy Corp. (Bonterra) (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX:BNE) is pleased to announce it has filed today, March 14, 2017, with Canadian securities authorities its 2016 disclosure documents. Included in the Canadian filings were Bonterra's Annual Information Form, including disclosure and reports related to reserves data and other oil and gas information pursuant to Section 2.1 of National Instrument 51‐101; its Financial Statements; and its related Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Copies of the filed documents may be obtained through SEDAR at www.sedar.com or Bonterra's website www.bonterraenergy.com. To request a hard copy, free of charge, please send an email request to info@bonterraenergy.com.

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNE".