Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Year End 2016 Results

HIGHLIGHTS As at and for the year ended December 31, December 31, December 31, ($000s except $ per share) 2016 2015(1) 2014 FINANCIAL Revenue - realized oil and gas sales 169,863 197,239 339,694 Funds flow (2) 96,305 117,948 209,665 Per share - basic 2.90 3.61 6.57 Per share - diluted 2.90 3.61 6.54 Dividend payout ratio 41% 54% 54% Cash flow from operations 75,294 107,871 222,353 Per share - basic 2.26 3.30 6.97 Per share - diluted 2.26 3.30 6.94 Dividend payout ratio 53% 59% 51% Cash dividends per share 1.20 1.95 3.54 Net earnings (loss) (24,135) (9,080) 38,761 Per share - basic and diluted (0.73) (0.28) 1.21 Capital expenditures, net of disposition 40,797 58,498 155,565 Acquisition - 170,430(4) - Total assets 1,147,834 1,183,593 1,042,938 Working Capital deficiency 24,921 29,804 53,642 Long-term debt 329,204 332,471 154,723 Shareholders' equity 543,824 595,805 635,198 OPERATIONS Oil -bbl per day 7,942 8,641 8,582 -average price ($ per bbl) 49.46 54.08 90.61 NGLs -bbl per day 894 733 807 -average price ($ per bbl) 19.93 20.80 52.26 Natural gas -MCF per day 22,888 19,694 22,833 -average price ($ per MCF) 2.34 2.94 4.86 Total barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE)(3) 12,650 12,656 13,195

(1) Annual figures for 2015 include the results of a purchase (the Acquisition) of primarily Pembina Cardium oil and gas assets (Pembina Assets) for the period of April 15, 2015 to December 31, 2015. For the year ended December 31, 2015, production includes 260 days for the Pembina Assets and 365 days for the original Bonterra assets. (2) Funds flow is not a recognized measure under IFRS. For these purposes, the Company defines funds flow as funds provided by operations including proceeds from sale of investments and investment income received excluding the effects of changes in non-cash working capital items and decommissioning expenditures settled. (3) BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 MCF: 1 bbl is based on an energy conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. (4) Represents the Acquisition that closed April 15, 2015 for $170,430,000.

YEAR IN REVIEW

Bonterra is pleased to report its financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2016. The Company continued to realize operational success through 2016 as it focused on projects offering the highest economics while preserving value in a persistently low commodity price environment.

2016 Highlights

Generated funds flow of $96.3 million ($2.90 per share) vs. $117.9 million ($3.61 per share) in the same period in 2015, due to lower commodity prices year over year;

Paid out $1.20 per share in cash dividends to shareholders in 2016, resulting in a payout ratio of 41 percent of funds flow;

Average annual production of 12,650 BOE per day, in-line with guidance and essentially equal to 2015 volumes of 12,656 BOE per day;

Drilled 21 gross operated (18.7 net) and 2 gross (0.1 net) non-operated horizontal wells with a 100% success rate;

Through disciplined execution, Bonterra continued cost reductions through 2016, including: Capital costs per well reduced further by 14 percent from 2015; Achieved all in corporate costs (including royalties, production, general and administrative and interest) of $18.98 per BOE, one of the lowest in the sector; Production costs on a per BOE basis reduced by two percent to $11.77 per BOE in 2016, which was already reduced by 14 percent in 2015; and General and administrative costs reduced by 12 percent to $6.3 million in 2016 from $7.2 million in 2015;

Increased proved plus probable (P+P) reserves by five percent to 94.9 mmboe (71 percent oil and liquids), and grew P+P reserves on a fully diluted per share basis to 2.85 BOE per share, an increase of three percent compared to 2.78 BOE per share in 2015;

Increased proved reserves by 3.6 mmBOE, replacing 177 percent of production; and

Reported a reserve life index at year end 2016 of approximately 20 years on a P+P basis, 16 years on a total proved basis, and nine years on a proved developed producing (PDP) basis using Bonterra's 2016 average production.

Bonterra continued to realize operational success through 2016 as it focused on projects offering the highest returns while preserving value in a persistently low commodity price environment. The Company's annual production volumes averaged 12,650 BOE per day (70 percent oil and liquids), in line with guidance and on a capital expenditure program that was $40 million, 30 percent lower than the 2015 program. The Company sustained ongoing success in its core Pembina Cardium area throughout 2016 and maintained stable production volumes as a result of its very low corporate decline rate of 18-20 percent, successful drilling program and the implementation of innovative completions techniques across its asset base.

In 2016, Bonterra focused on cost reduction, reducing operating and administrative costs and, bringing the corporate all-in costs to one of the lowest in the sector at $18.98 per BOE, including royalties, operating expenses, administrative expense and interest on debt.

Bonterra realized a further 14 percent reduction in capital levels required for drilling, completions and infrastructure, building on what had been achieved in 2015. By reducing drilling days per well and realizing better cost efficiencies in the field, the Company was able to grow reserves with capital efficiencies of approximately $17,000 per BOE.

Additionally, Bonterra's focus on managing financial flexibility generated free cash after capital spending and dividend distributions to pay down bank debt and reduced net debt to $354 million from $362 million in 2015. Through 2017, the Company will continue to reduce net debt to a level that is less than 2.5 times funds flow during low commodity prices and less than 1.5 times funds flow when oil prices are higher than U.S. $60 West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Bonterra's realized price for natural gas is CDN $3.50 per MCF.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company experienced production curtailments primarily related to pipeline restrictions and freeze offs causing 380 BOE per day to be shut in. All restricted volumes were produced and stored in inventory and will be included in Q1 2017 production.

In 2016, Bonterra maintained its natural gas production firm service commitments to more than 90 percent which will reduce transportation curtailments associated with interruptible service and preserve access to consistent and reliable infrastructure to move volumes to market.

Outlook

With stabilizing prices to date in 2017, the Company will continue to review capital spending and dividend levels on a monthly basis so that it can maximize gains on rising oil prices and preserve value if they fall. The current capital budget of $70 million is intended to maintain a balance between funds flow and capital spending plus dividend distributions. Bonterra estimates 2017 annual production will increase five percent and range between 13,000 and 13,500 BOE per day. With commodity price assumptions for 2017 of U.S. $55 WTI, AECO $3.10 per MCF and foreign exchange of CDN/U.S. dollar of $0.74, The Company expects to generate funds flow of approximately $145 million. Assuming dividends are approximately $40 million annually, or a stable $0.10 per share monthly, and approximately $15 million from other sources, Bonterra forecasts that approximately $50 million would be available to reduce outstanding bank debt.

In 2017, the Company will continue pursuing its sustainable growth strategy by minimizing the amount of debt and managing its dividend in a responsible manner. Bonterra will continue to focus on operations efficiencies, financial discipline and delivering optimal returns for shareholders.

Bonterra will continue to be one of the stronger companies in the resource industry by being a low-cost producer, maintaining a low production decline rate and having a large inventory of economic undrilled locations. The future for Bonterra remains positive over the long term as the Company will remain conservatively managed to withstand a challenging commodity price environment.

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNE".

