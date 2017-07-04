News Room
Bonterra Energy Corp.
TSX : BNE
TSX : BNE

Bonterra Energy Corp.

July 04, 2017 07:00 ET

Bonterra Energy Corp. Confirms Cash Dividend for June 2017 Payable July 31st, 2017

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - July 4, 2017) - Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX:BNE) announces that the June 2017 monthly cash dividend will be $0.10 per share and will be paid on July 31st, 2017. The record date for the dividend is July 14th, 2017 and the ex-dividend date is July 12th, 2017. The dividend is paid monthly and is subject to commodity prices and production levels.

The dividend is considered an "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNE".

Contact Information

  • Bonterra Energy Corp.
    George F. Fink
    Chairman and CEO
    (403) 262-5307
    (403) 265-7488 (FAX)

    Bonterra Energy Corp.
    Robb D. Thompson
    CFO and Secretary
    (403) 262-5307
    (403) 265-7488 (FAX)
    info@bonterraenergy.com

