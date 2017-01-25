Boom Continues to Grow Cause-Related Client Work

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - Sometimes business transcends the bottom line. Turning donated ad dollars into societal change is surely one of those instances, which is why Boom Broadcast & Media Relations is pleased to have spent the last decade working closely with non-profits to create awareness of their clients' causes and calls-to-action. In 2016, Boom was tapped to place, track and report results for over 30 broadcast PSAs resulting in over $275 million in donated advertising value.

"At Boom, our focus and strength has always been broadcast content placement and working with non-profit organizations to advance causes not only allows us to share expertise in all areas of broadcast placement opportunities, but certainly affords us an opportunity to actively participate in causes that affect people's lives," said Joan Winkler, co-founder of Boom. "Beyond good will, if our work with non-profits has taught us anything, it's that success is written in more than black ink."

Boom ended the year with three new powerful public service announcements (click title to view campaign):

Stand Up to Cancer's powerful PSA featuring Morgan Freeman delivering an inspiring and poetic monologue about what it means to "Be the Breakthrough."





powerful PSA featuring Morgan Freeman delivering an inspiring and poetic monologue about what it means to Joyful Heart Foundation's "Boys Will Be Boys" PSA that aims to raise a generation of boys to respect women and girls, featuring Dave Navarro, Ice-T and Nick Lachey among other male celebrities.





PSA that aims to raise a generation of boys to respect women and girls, featuring Dave Navarro, Ice-T and Nick Lachey among other male celebrities. And, the re-release of Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's ("LLS") PSA celebrating the joy of cancer patients "Coming Home," through the support of LLS's pioneering research that is saving lives "today," featuring Academy Award-Winning Actress Linda Hunt.





With less than two months in distribution, these three PSAs have already generated over 25,000 airings on over 600 networks/stations with over $10 million in donated ad revenue.

About Boom Broadcast & Media Relations

