Boost Your Recipes with Protein

Old-Fashioned Caramel Cinnamon Rolls Servings: 9 Rolls: 1 cup Premier Protein Caramel Shake 2 1/4 teaspoons (1 packet) yeast 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and divided, plus additional for greasing bowl and pan 1/4 cup sugar, plus 3 tablespoons, divided 1/2 teaspoon salt 1 egg 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus additional for kneading and rolling 1 1/4 cups whole-wheat flour 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon Glaze: 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar 1 tablespoon Premier Protein Caramel Shake

Heat protein shake in microwave or on stove to about 110 F, or warm to touch but not boiling.

In medium bowl, sprinkle yeast over warm protein shake and stir to combine. Let sit 3 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons melted butter, 1/4 cup sugar, salt and egg, and mix until well combined. Gradually add flour, stirring after each addition. Once dough is no longer too sticky to handle, turn dough out onto lightly floured surface. Knead 3-5 minutes to make moderately soft dough. Shape dough into ball.

Place dough in lightly greased bowl; turn once. Cover and let rise in warm place until size has doubled (about 1 hour). Punch dough down, cover and let rise 1 additional hour. Punch dough down.

Grease 8-by-8-inch glass or metal baking dish and set aside.

In separate bowl combine remaining sugar and cinnamon. On lightly floured surface, roll dough into 12-by-8-inch rectangle. Using pastry brush, brush about 1 1/2 tablespoons of remaining butter evenly over dough. Sprinkle 2/3 of cinnamon sugar mixture over dough.

Using pizza cutter or knife, cut dough into nine even 12-inch strips. Roll each strip tightly, sealing ends by pressing into dough. Arrange rolls in prepared pan. Pour remaining butter over buns then sprinkle remaining cinnamon and sugar on top. Let rise uncovered 30 minutes.

Heat oven to 350 F. Bake rolls 25-30 minutes, or until lightly browned.

While rolls cool slightly, prepare glaze. In small bowl, whisk together confectioners' sugar and protein shake until smooth. Drizzle rolls with glaze. Serve warm.

Twice-Baked Sweet and Savory Potatoes Servings: 4 2 medium sweet potatoes 2 slices thick-cut bacon 1/2 cup finely chopped shallots 1/2 cup Premier Protein Vanilla Shake 1/8 teaspoon salt 1/16 teaspoon black pepper 1/8 teaspoon cumin cayenne pepper, to taste 1/4 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese, divided

Heat oven to 400 F.

Prick potatoes with fork and bake 45-60 minutes.

During last 15 minutes, cook bacon in small pan until crispy. Drain all but 1 teaspoon of fat and cook shallots over low heat until caramelized, about 5 minutes.

When potatoes are soft and cooked, remove from oven and carefully cut in half lengthwise. Scoop out soft flesh, keeping outside shell intact.

In bowl, mash potato flesh with cooked shallots, protein shake, salt, pepper, cumin, cayenne and 2 tablespoons cheese.

Fill empty potato shells with mixture. Top with remaining cheese and crumbled bacon.

Bake 10 minutes, or until potatoes are hot. Turn on broiler and cook, watching carefully, until cheese is lightly browned. Serve immediately.

