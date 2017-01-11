Booster Juice Stickers Featured in Apple App Store

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - The launch of Apple's iOS 10 has provided individuals with many new fun and exciting features, including the ability to add animated stickers to their conversations. A leader in the food and beverage sector, Booster Juice knew that this was an opportunity to provide customers with another way to engage with the brand.

"We are continuing to want to position ourselves as innovators in the QSR sector and pride ourselves on a great in-store experience," said Dale Wishewan, President and CEO. He also added, "The whimsical and fun stickers give us a chance to connect with customers in another great way. We are also opening another 50 stores this year and hopefully these stickers put smiles on people's faces as much as our products do."

The stickers were created by the Booster Juice internal marketing department in partnership with local Canadian artist Raoul Bhatt, the Art Director behind the Booster Juice Game Studio creations featured at the Toronto Pearson airport. "I loved working with the awesome people within Booster Juice to illustrate these fun animations, Booster Juice's vision for customer engagement is some of the best I've seen in the world. To know so many amazing people in Canada will be using these cartoons to communicate is such an incredible feeling," said Raoul Bhatt.

The package is available for download now through the app store, at no cost, and comes with a mixture of fun animated stickers for a total of 22. At present time, the ability to use stickers is only available for Apple users with iOS 10 or higher. As of January 11, 2017, Booster Juice's sticker package appeared in the category "Stickers We Love," a collection of stickers hand-picked from thousands of submissions by Apple. This category is considered prestigious, earned media as vendors cannot pay to have their products appear here. View the sticker pack here: https://appsto.re/ca/a0n9gb.i?app=messages.

About Booster Juice

The first Booster Juice was opened in Sherwood Park, Alberta in November 1999 by Dale Wishewan, Booster Juice President & CEO, a guy who thought it would be a good idea to sell smoothies in the middle of a Canadian winter. Turns out, taste trumps temperature, and 17 years later there are 325 locations worldwide. Booster Juice serves its intensely loyal customers a delicious, convenient and healthy alternative to fast food. In addition to their signature smoothies, their menu offers fresh-squeezed juices, grilled food, and snacks. A vibrant brand that attracts an active clientele, Booster Juice has earned multiple awards for the concept's unique offerings and store design.

About artist Raoul Bhatt (Twitter and Instagram @bhattmaan)

Raoul Bhatt, with his passion for the arts, has combined his design and coding skills to become the current CEO of his company, Bhatt.ca. His company has created a winning formula allowing him to win contracts with companies like Twitter, Yahoo, Bosch, Edmonton Oilers, Edmonton Eskimos, Calgary Flames, Wrestlemania, Northlands Park, Carlton University, Edmonton Police Service (plus Alberta's 14 other police agencies), among others. One of Bhatt.ca's software, FireText, was used during the live event surrounding President Obama's inauguration. They specialize in video games, desktop software and web and mobile app development.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/11/11G127180/Images/PR_Sticker_Image-5a122b5c4263ac34a8f5fbc5591aac8b.jpg