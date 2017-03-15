Boot Barn to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Store in Clarksville, IN

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE : BOOT), America's largest western and work wear retailer, will celebrate the opening of its newest store April 7th through the 9th. This new Superstore is located in Clarksville at 1200 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway in the Home Depot shopping center. This will be the company's 2nd store in Indiana but neighbors may be familiar with the Boot Barn store just a short drive away in Louisville, Kentucky.

Boot Barn offers boots, jeans, hats, shirts, outerwear, protective work wear, flame-resistant apparel, belts and accessories for western and work customers. For over 30 years Boot Barn has focused on providing superior service and the largest selection of quality brands including Ariat®, Wrangler®, Justin®, Cowgirl Tuff®, Miss Me®, Rock & Roll Cowgirl®, Grace in LA®, Panhandle®, Cinch®, Scully®, Rock & Roll Cowboy®, Timberland PRO®, CAT Apparel®, Dickies®, Lapco FR® and Rasco FR® at great prices. Boot Barn also has exclusive brands including Cody James®, Shyanne® and Moonshine Spirit™ by Brad Paisley, a line of contemporary boots, apparel and accessories.

"We are excited to introduce Boot Barn to the Clarksville community," said Tye Romano, Marketing Manager at Boot Barn. This store is one of the first of its kind for Boot Barn, featuring side-by-side western and work stores with a huge selection of work apparel, including FR, and boots that is much larger than the other stores. "We're stocked with the largest selection of western and work boots and apparel -- everyone is sure to find the right style and size. We're inviting all our new neighbors to join us in celebrating our Grand Opening. Families can come and save $20 on all regularly priced boots over $100 and save $5 on all jeans, shirts and cowboy hats."

Boot Barn has been outfitting the West since 1978 and is America's largest western and work wear retailer. With the opening of the new store in Clarksville, Boot Barn has over 200 stores from coast to coast and online shopping via their mobile-friendly website. Boot Barn is the official western retailer of the PRCA, NFR and PBR, an official sponsor of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and supports over 500 rodeos and western events every year. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn or visit www.bootbarn.com.