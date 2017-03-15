Boot Barn to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Store in Jackson, TN

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE : BOOT), America's largest western and work wear retailer, will celebrate the opening of its newest store April 7th through the 9th. The new 9,000 square foot store is located in Jackson at 1775 Vann Drive at the 40 and 412 Interchange. This will be the company's ninth store in Tennessee.

Boot Barn offers boots, jeans, hats, shirts, outerwear, protective work wear, flame-resistant apparel, belts and accessories for western and work customers. For over 30 years Boot Barn has focused on providing superior service and the largest selection of quality brands including Wrangler®, Ariat®, Cowgirl Tuff®, Grace in LA®, Panhandle®, Carhartt®, Miss Me®, Cinch®, and Rock & Roll Cowboy® plus a large selection of Riggs®, Ariat FR®, Wrangler FR®, Ariat REBAR®, Cinch FR®, American Worker® and Roundhouse Bibs® work wear all at great prices. Boot Barn also has exclusive brands including Cody James®, Shyanne® and Moonshine Spirit™ by Brad Paisley, a line of contemporary boots, apparel and accessories.

"We are excited to introduce Boot Barn to the Jackson community," said Tye Romano, Marketing Manager at Boot Barn. "We're stocked with the largest selection of western and work boots and apparel -- everyone is sure to find the right style and size. We're inviting all our new neighbors to join us for our Grand Opening Sale April 7th through the 9th. Everyone can come and save $20 on all regularly priced boots over $100 and save $5 on all jeans, shirts and cowboy hats. Plus on Saturday the 8th, Boot Barn will have a special live performance by Post Monroe, a band named by Rolling Stone as one of the "10 New Country Artists You Need to Know."

Boot Barn has been outfitting the West since 1978 and is America's largest western and work wear retailer. Boot Barn has over 200 stores from coast to coast and online shopping via their mobile-friendly website. Boot Barn is the official western retailer of the PRCA, NFR and PBR, an official sponsor of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and supports over 500 rodeos and western events every year. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn or visit www.bootbarn.com.