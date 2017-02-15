Bootlegger Announces Partnership With Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada for Pink Shirt Day

Canadian denim company launches #BKind Pink Shirt Day campaign to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Canadian denim retailer Bootlegger has announced a partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada, the nation's premiere mentoring program for youth. Two limited edition pink t-shirts have been created to promote kindness, compassion, diversity and acceptance. Available online and in all 86 Bootlegger locations across Canada now through the end of February, $5 from every sale goes directly towards the organization.

"Witnessing the transformation of a child into a confident and motivated young person is a truly remarkable thing," said Peter Coleridge, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada. "Proudly, this is something our partners like Bootlegger and individual Canadians help bring about every day by supporting campaigns like this one."

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada is committed to ensuring that every child in Canada who needs a mentor, has a mentor. Currently, over 40,000 children are matched with volunteers in their mentoring programs. Their challenge is to find matches for the thousands of youth on their waiting list,providing more Canadian youth with the support of an adult to help them tackle big issues like bullying and give them confidence in themselves. This campaign is being launched in celebration of Pink Shirt Day on February 22nd, which focuses on the importance of kindness and helps raise awareness for anti-bullying initiatives.

"It is imperative that we teach our children the importance of empathy, kindness, equality and inclusion," said Sue Vovko, President of Bootlegger. "This is something that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada has shown commitment to, and we hope that this partnership will offer support and awareness to this organization that is helping the youth of our nation to succeed when they need a leader."

The limited edition t-shirts are now available in-stores and online for purchase. The shirts retail for $24.90 each (plus tax), with $5 from the sale of each shirt going directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada. Sue Vovko and Peter Coleridge are available for interviews.

About Bootlegger:

Bootlegger was founded over 45 years ago in Vancouver, British Columbia, with the mission to be the best place for jeans and provide the perfect fit, quality and value for Canadians. Now with 86 stores from coast to coast, an e-commerce business and millions of jeans later, it continues to provide the best selection of jeans and everything that goes with jeans, served up with unequaled customer service. It's the passion for denim, great service and a genuine commitment to the lives of the people and communities they touch that has grown Bootlegger to become one of the most trusted jean brands in Canada.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada:

For more than 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been changing the lives of Canada's youth by developing and implementing a wide range of mentoring programs. Every year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada provides quality mentoring services for more than 40,000 youth, engaging over 23,000 mentors in 111 agencies that serve youth in over 1,100 communities across the country. For more information, visit www.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.

