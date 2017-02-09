Booz Allen Hamilton and Elastic Partner to Accelerate Real-Time Search, Logging, Analytics and Security Initiatives

Together, the firms will help public and private sector clients improve access to their data, enabling a new level of intelligence and analytics

MCLEAN, VA and MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Organizations generate enormous amounts of data everyday -- from logs tracking website visitors to orders placed to cyberattack attempts. These records, frequently scattered across silos, are not always easily accessible so organizations are working hard to improve their ability to manage, search and analyze their data in real-time. To help achieve this goal, management and technology consulting and engineering firm Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE : BAH) and Elastic, creators of the open source software Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash) and X-Pack commercial extensions, today announced a partnership that will enable organizations to shift more quickly to open, flexible and cloud-based technologies that support massive data volumes, to allow for data diversity and to accelerate access to real-time insights.

"Among public and private sector leaders, there's an increasing interest in efficient data search technologies to solve some of the world's most complex and demanding use cases," said Peter Guerra, Vice President and Chief Data Scientist at Booz Allen Hamilton. "Elastic's technology paired with Booz Allen experts will help public and private entities transform data into valuable insights and build real-time systems that enable a new level of intelligence and analytics."

Booz Allen will use the Elastic Stack and X-Pack in combination with other technologies to help clients adapt to modern data architectures, build real-time applications and enable enterprise-wide data search, cybersecurity and anomaly detection. The Elastic and Booz Allen partnership will help clients pursue transformative strategies using data across search, logging, security, and analytics use cases to achieve millisecond response times across terabytes of diverse data types. In addition, X-Pack delivers monitoring, alerting, Graph analytics, reporting, and machine learning capabilities and meets the strictest government data security requirements.

The partnership announced today builds on the Booz Allen and Elastic collaboration at a government agency to re-engineer its legacy systems into an integrated, shared-services platform to deliver mapping, visualizations, and data mash-ups enabled across all its data sets, eliminating the agency's current siloed approach.

"Elastic is very excited to expand upon our relationship with Booz Allen to help enterprises and government agencies tap into the unrealized potential of their data, accelerate open data initiatives, and solve complex use cases like cybersecurity," said Aaron Katz, SVP of Worldwide Field Operations at Elastic. "With the creation of the Elastic Champions Group, Booz Allen and Elastic will gain direct user feedback designed to refine and accelerate the adoption of the Elastic Stack and X-Pack for our joint customers. This will also result in quick deployment and use of the technology in meeting the needs and the mission of the clients."

