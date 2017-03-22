Borderlinx's On-The-Fly Classification Automates Customs Compliance for eCommerce Retailers

SOURCE: Borderlinx
March 22, 2017 08:30 ET
On-The-Fly Classification (OTFC) Is a Real-Time HS Code Classification Solution for Cross-Border Retailers
NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Customs compliance is a major pain point for international retailers. A single shift or reclassification in HS codes can impact a retailer's ability to clear customs or properly collect Total Landed Cost. OTFC ensures retailers are up to date and compliant, a task once unobtainable when manually processed.
Context-Based Algorithm
OTFC detects and classifies product catalogues in real time. Retailers enjoy unprecedented accuracy, agility and scalability to HS code classification for both fixed or dynamic product catalogues. OTFC mitigates risk for sellers and buyers by utilizing a complex context-based algorithm that matches data points and language patterns to the correct HS classifications.
Seamlessly Assign HS Codes
The traditional process of manually classifying product catalogues is tedious and costly. Now with OTFC, retailers can seamlessly assign HS codes to new product catalogues and update existing catalogues in real time. OTFC provides retailers peace of mind knowing their product categories are always up to date.
OTFC ensures retailers:
OTFC ensures customers:
As a key differentiating feature of the Go.Borderlinx® cross-border solution, OTFC empowers retailers with a cost-effective and time-saving approach to reach untapped international markets. To learn more, please visit http://go.borderlinx.com/.
About Borderlinx and the Go.Borderlinx® Platform
Borderlinx, a global eCommerce solution provider, empowers retailers looking to reach new markets abroad by leveraging Go.Borderlinx®, a SaaS (software as a service). With a single integration, retailers can provide international shoppers with a guaranteed total landed cost and full compliance with local customs. This creates a seamless shopping experience that reduces cart abandonment and international returns while increasing repeat customers. Retailers can be confident when shipping cross-border with Borderlinx's real-time customs compliance support and flexible fulfillment and logistics options. Learn more about how Borderlinx can take your online business global at go.borderlinx.com.
Carlene Reyescarlene.reyes@borderlinx.com
Carlene Reyescarlene.reyes@borderlinx.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds