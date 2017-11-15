Born on eCOA: The New Standards of Deployment, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - November 15, 2017) - Validated instruments that measure patient symptoms, mental state and disease progression as clinical endpoints have traditionally been developed on paper. Increasing adoption of electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) has resulted in a surge of legacy instrument migrations from paper to electronic formats. The process is time-intensive, requires multiple stakeholders and is often complex.

On Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 11am EST (4pm GMT) join experts Catherine Aquadro, MD, Head of Thought Leadership at Mapi and Donna Mongiello, RN, BSN, Vice President of Strategic Solutions at YPrime as they discuss the advantages of COA development directly on an electronic platform, completely eliminating the steps and cost involved with migration.

Key topics:

The paper to electronic migration process

Case examples, from successful to migrations gone awry

eCOA technology solutions & associated benefits

For more information about this complimentary event, visit: Born on eCOA: The New Standards of Deployment.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/11/13/11G147721/Images/YP_Logo-6f9d96fec85fae9f95a7b9cef8362e18.jpg