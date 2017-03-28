Bosch home appliances and Curtis Stone Help Americans Simplify Life in the Kitchen

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Bosch home appliances, the premier kitchen design brand and market leader in dishwashers, is thrilled to embark upon a partnership with celebrated chef and television personality, Curtis Stone. The dynamic partnership between Bosch and Curtis Stone is designed to inspire consumers to prepare easy, healthy meals, while also helping to simplify their lives in the kitchen, especially when it comes to cooking and dishwashing routines.

Known for his kitchen ingenuity and modern approach to cooking, Chef Curtis will curate exclusive recipes for Bosch and provide consumers with trouble-free tips for seasonally-driven meals that inspire healthy, simple living. These recipes and tips will come to life during a special Facebook Live broadcast on April 3, 2017 at 12 p.m. PDT on the Bosch Facebook page. During the broadcast, fans are invited to virtually cook alongside Curtis, helping him select the recipes that he will prepare using Bosch appliances, as Curtis also shares his expert tips for loading the dishwasher. Throughout the partnership, Curtis will also contribute to the Bosch blog, A Modern Haven, lending his expertise and creativity to consumers who seek quality, simplicity and perfect results.

"At Bosch, our products are 'Invented for Life' and we are constantly seeking opportunities to help consumers simplify their life in the kitchen through the capabilities provided by our appliances," said Anja Prescher, director of brand marketing for Bosch home appliances. "We are excited to partner with Chef Curtis Stone, who also believes that cooking, and post-meal cleanup, should be easy and enjoyable. Together, we will inspire consumers to step into the kitchen to prepare simple meals that they are proud to serve their family and friends."

Curtis Stone is beloved by food enthusiasts globally for his dynamic energy and cooking creativity. Like Bosch, Curtis' home kitchen philosophy is centered on simplicity. Curtis' culinary point of view is the result of a variety of influences, including his experience on his grandmother's farm in Melbourne, cooking in the kitchen with his mother as a child, and working in top restaurants in Europe for over a decade before opening his own renowned restaurants in Los Angeles: Maude and Gwen. Over the years, Curtis has developed a passion for fresh, local ingredients and quality -- two attributes that are at the center of the Bosch brand.

"My professional culinary point of view is rooted in my appreciation for the craft, creativity, and culture of food, but I always come back to the idea of keeping things simple, just like Bosch," said chef Curtis Stone. "I am honored and excited to partner with Bosch home appliances to share our deep passion for simplicity in the kitchen with home cooks across the country."

Chef Curtis Stone is the newest member of the family of partners who align with the Bosch commitment to innovations that set a new standard for simplifying life in the kitchen. For more information about Bosch, visit www.bosch-home.com/us, like Bosch at facebook.com/BoschAppliances, or connect on Twitter @BoschAppliances and Instagram @BoschhomeUS. For additional information about Curtis Stone, please visit www.CurtisStone.com.

About Bosch home appliances

Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, based in Munich, Germany. As part of the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe, and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide, Bosch has been selling high performance German-engineered appliances in the United States since 1991. Known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency and design for appliances, Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications and received awards from ENERGY STAR for eight consecutive years, from 2007-2014. With U.S. headquarters in Irvine, Calif., the company also operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn. and in New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops.

About Curtis Stone

Curtis Stone is a chef, restaurateur, author, media personality, and businessman. He began his cooking career in his homeland of Australia and later honed his skills at Michelin-starred restaurants in London under renowned chef Marco Pierre White. His first solo restaurant, Maude (Beverly Hills, CA), opened in 2014 to rave reviews. Curtis then opened Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant (Hollywood, CA) with his brother Luke in July 2016, which has been named LA Weekly's "Best New Restaurant" and is also a James Beard Foundation nominee. He has appeared on a number of top rated cooking programs including Take Home Chef (TLC), Top Chef Masters (Bravo), Food Network's All-Star Academy and most recently was the host of the debut US season of My Kitchen Rules on FOX. Curtis is a New York Times bestselling author with six cookbooks, his most recent titled Good Food, Good Life, and is a regular contributor to several magazines and television shows in the United States and Australia.