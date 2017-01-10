Bosch Home Appliances Debuts New Innovations at Design and Construction Week 2017

Expanded Product Portfolio is Inspired by How Consumers Live Their Lives in the Kitchen

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Bosch home appliances (booth# W1345), the premier European kitchen design brand, is proud to unveil a series of new product innovations across the brand's award-winning portfolio at Design and Construction Week 2017. New Bosch products across the dishwasher, refrigeration, and cooking categories, as well as the brand's first introduction of connected appliances, are the result of countless hours of research into how consumers function in the kitchen.

The 2017 new Bosch appliances represent the brand's longstanding commitment to designing with the consumer experience in mind. To develop these new products, Bosch spent countless hours researching and analyzing every inch of consumer data and insights available. The practice of purposeful design, in which careful thought is put into each element of the appliance, is at the root of every Bosch product.

"At Bosch, 'Invented for Life' is more than just a tagline, it is the impetus for everything we do," said Anja Prescher, Director of Brand Marketing at Bosch home appliances. "And today's product introductions are the result of our commitment to thoughtfully designing appliances that help to simplify the lives of our consumers."

At Design and Construction Week 2017, Bosch home appliances will showcase the following new products:

Dishwasher Line: As the quietest dishwasher brand in the US, Bosch takes its leadership in the dishwasher space to a new level with the launch of a completely redesigned dishwasher line. Taking inspiration from how consumers load their dishwasher, the new MyWay rack adjusts to meet the demands of your dishwasher load, while also providing the industry's largest third rack loading capacity. As well, the new EasyGlide system simplifies loading and unloading the dishwasher by providing a smooth glide in the racks. This system requires less force, making it easier to control fully loaded racks.

Home Connect: In 2017, Bosch is proud to unveil the brand's first line of connected home appliances for the US market, providing consumers with the unique opportunity to operate their appliances remotely through a single app on their smartphone or tablet. The growing line of connected Bosch home appliances, which includes built-in coffee, dishwashers, laundry, wall ovens and refrigeration, aims to simplify life throughout the home, while simultaneously delivering perfect results. With these new connected products, creating the perfect cup of coffee while hosting friends and family, or preheating the wall oven from another room, are just a few of many new possibilities. Further, the Bosch Home Connect 800 Series Compact Laundry Pair is the first connected compact washer and dryer on the market.

New Refrigeration: Bosch believes that success in the kitchen starts with fresh ingredients. As such, the brand continues to grow its refrigeration lineup with new freshness systems like VitaFresh Pro, a new feature that keeps food fresh up to three times longer. As a trailblazer in modern, European design, Bosch will also showcase all new refrigerator and freezer columns, which provide more design options, while also helping consumers to minimize food waste.

