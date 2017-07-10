Boston Semi Equipment Receives Repeat Order for Innovative Zeus Pressure MEMS Test Handler

BILLERICA, MA--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) - Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), a global semiconductor test handler company, announced today it has received a follow on order for multiple Zeus gravity test handling systems for pressure MEMS. The order comes from a major manufacturer of tire pressure monitoring system sensors, which selected Zeus' pressure MEMS solution for its high accuracy and throughput.

"The Zeus handler applies the pressure stimulus directly to the device while it is at the handler's test site," said Kevin Brennan, vice president of marketing for BSE. "This eliminates the need to hand off the package to a separate pressure unit for testing. The tool also reaches desired pressure set points faster, cycles through pressure levels in shorter times and offers a faster index time than other solutions. Combined, these advantages result in higher throughput for pressure MEMS devices, making Zeus an ideal solution."

The Zeus is a tri-temperature handler that can be configured with up to eight test sites. Cold temperature testing is achieved using LN2 or a BSE-designed, two-stage chiller, the MR2. The Zeus offers the features and performance needed by today's test cells at a more affordable price point.

About Boston Semi Equipment

Boston Semi Equipment LLC provides test automation solutions and electronics repair services to semiconductor manufacturers and OSATs worldwide. Our solutions address customer requirements for test automation products and the services to keep semiconductor test cells up and running. Our goals are to lower equipment costs and increase equipment uptime for our customers. Visit www.bostonsemiequipment.com for more information.