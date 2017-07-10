Boston Semi Equipment to Showcase xCEL 550 Turret Handler at SEMICON West

Features and performance support test and finishing of IoT devices

BILLERICA, MA--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) - Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), a global semiconductor test handler company, will exhibit its 32-station, xCEL 550 turret handler in Booth 5778 at SEMICON West in San Francisco from July 11-13. The xCEL turret handler series targets internet of things devices where precise handling of very small or very thin parts and high throughput are essential requirements.

xCEL turret systems are designed with innovative features, such as:

Patented, precise plunge distance and force control to deliver higher test yield

Hot test to 90°C

Touchless, dynamic recentering of fragile packages for precise test site alignment

A scalable system that allows customers to reconfigure handlers within their own facility

Flexible configurations of input and output media with all needed finishing options

About xCEL Turret Handlers

Boston Semi Equipment's xCEL turret handlers have configurations with up to 32 test and finishing stations and offer throughput up to 50,000 units per hour (test time and application dependent). xCEL models offer options for laser mark, inspection (lead, mark, 2D, 3D 6S, in-pocket, and post seal), test contacting (1 to 16 sites), input media (bowl, tape, tray, tube or wafer) and output media (tape, tray, bulk, tube or waffle pack). All systems from BSE come with an outstanding level of service from BSE's global team of highly trained service engineers.

About Boston Semi Equipment

Boston Semi Equipment LLC provides test automation solutions and electronics repair services to semiconductor manufacturers and OSATs worldwide. Our solutions address customer requirements for test automation products and the services to keep semiconductor test cells up and running. Our goals are to lower equipment costs and increase equipment uptime for our customers. Visit www.bostonsemiequipment.com for more information.