Boulder County Selects Vlocity to Launch Human Services Provider Portal

Vlocity Public Sector Powers Boulder County Housing & Human Services' Digital Transformation; Delivers Modern and More Efficient Experience for Providing Support Services to the Community

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Vlocity, Inc, a leading industry cloud software company, today announced the deployment of a new provider portal for Boulder County Housing and Human Services (BCDHHS) that will digitally transform the way community partners access vital information, track referrals and remain in sync with county employees in their coordinated efforts to help county residents.

The Boulder County Connect provider portal-built on the Salesforce Platform-provides Boulder County with an intuitive interface that facilitates the secure creation and sharing of data in real-time. The portal simplifies reporting on county activities and provides a "closed loop" process to track referrals from BCDHHS to one or more providers. With Vlocity's digital solution, BCDHHS aims to deliver better, faster, and more accurate services to the Boulder County community and the providers who assist them.

"Vlocity's work with Boulder County is a great example of how agile, digital technology can enhance the case management process and better support the community at large by issuing and tracking referrals, centralizing information and accurately communicating with service providers in a way that's rapid, secure and makes a difference," said Dan Israel, vice president and general manager, Vlocity Public Sector. "We're grateful for this opportunity to assist BCDHHS in their unyielding pursuit to elevate the well-being and self-sufficiency of their community."

In its work to provide health, housing and human services to the community in a family-driven, prevention-oriented and holistic way, BCDHHS offers local residents an extensive portfolio of services including affordable housing, child and family support, health care, food and financial assistance, long-term care and more. The department's goal is to connect people with the full range of services they need as early as possible to help them become self-sufficient for the long-term. Collaboration with a network of partners who share these goals is part of that process, so providing better digital tools to outside agencies is essential in harnessing the full power and capabilities of BCDHHS.

"Even with a deeply committed team of expert case managers, we've often found it difficult to accurately track interactions with our community partners and provide them with meaningful communications," said Jason McRoy, Business Operations and Systems Support Division Director at Boulder County Housing and Human Services. "Now, with the new provider portal, the agencies we work with have real-time access to a client's information, helping close data delivery loops and more efficiently provide services that support the community."

Since establishing Boulder County Connect in 2016 with the help of Salesforce, BCDHHS set a goal to provide additional technological tools to boost communication and information sharing for both clients and partners. In part through its partnership with Vlocity, BCDHHS is taking steps to accomplish this goal. Now both county staff and third-party providers can leverage pre-built mobile and cloud apps to support a range of capabilities, and access and share a complete, client-centric view of information-including referrals-from many locations.

With a sophisticated, yet elegant, interface that intuitively guides users through a series of steps to capture the necessary information for each transaction, Boulder County Connect equips caseworkers with a directory of available service providers that best meet their needs -- succinctly generating referrals in a transparent process. The portal also allows BCDHHS to assign specific tasks to providers-and providers can further collaborate with additional partners as needed. All service updates are visible via the portal, ensuring an easy way to gauge client progress and better determine if community needs are being met.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

