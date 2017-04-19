BounceX's Ryan Urban Named Ad Age Top 25 Marketing Technology Trailblazer

Ryan Urban recognized for developing game-changing category of Behavioral Marketing and driving 14,575% 3-year growth at BounceX

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - BounceX, the leader in cloud-based behavioral marketing software and analytics and Inc.'s Fastest Growing Software Company, today announced that Ryan Urban, CEO & co-founder at BounceX, has been named a Top 25 Marketing Technology Trailblazer by Ad Age.

"The recognition that behavioral marketing is changing the industry is complete validation of the hard work our 235 employees have been putting in day-in and day-out for the last 4 years," said Ryan Urban. "I am continually surrounded by employees and brands that push the limits and never settle for mediocrity. BounceX has never felt like a job, it has felt like a journey to challenge the status-quo and perform at the highest level."

Ad Age's inaugural Marketing Technology Trailblazers list honors the digital transformers, data scientists and stack stars that fuel the world of marketing technology. The Top 25 list recognizes industry movers who are creating, collecting and harnessing data to create smart marketing. Others named on the list include Steven Rosenblatt, President at Foursquare, Andy Monfried, CEO at Lotame, and other major marketing technology innovators.

"This is such a dynamic and evolving space that it is difficult to rise above the competition," said Judann Pollack, Deputy Editor of Ad Age. "Those who have made Ad Age's Marketing Trailblazers list are those who are succeeding in a crowded landscape and worth watching in the future."

Ryan Urban's unyielding focus on providing enterprise brands a viable, top performing revenue source, in addition to the Google and Facebook duopoly, has skyrocketed the company into its market leading position and driven an undeniable culture of hungry, data-driven strategic thinkers with can-do attitudes and non-conformist work ethics.

Over the past year, Ryan has nurtured BounceX to remarkable 14,575% 3 year growth and notable acquisitions of some of the world's best brands including Uniqlo, 1-800 Contacts, and Hugo Boss.

Additionally, in the past year alone, BounceX has racked up an impressive roster of awards under Ryan's leadership: Inc. 5000 named BounceX the number one fastest growing software company in the US and seventh fastest growing company overall; Deloitte ranked BounceX fifth in its North America Technology Fast 500; #1 is New York for Entrepreneur & Culture IQ's Top Company Culture; Crain's New York unveiled BounceX as a Best Place to Work; and SmartCEO named BounceX the winner of its Corporate Culture Awards and named Ryan Urban a 2017 winner in its Future 50 awards. Additionally, Ryan and his company have been featured in Forbes, TechCrunch, Business Insider, Entrepreneur, Inc., and others.

BounceX helps thousands of clients create true people-based digital experiences for their consumers, and serves a growing customer base of a variety of Fortune 500s, large retailers, major publishers, and over one-third of the IR 100.

About BounceX

Launched in New York City in 2012, BounceX is the leader in cloud-based behavioral marketing and the fastest growing software company in America. BounceX's Behavioral Marketing Cloud™ identifies previously anonymous visitors, enabling organizations to unlock people-based marketing experiences. For the first time, online businesses are able to target previously unidentifiable opportunities both on and off site. BounceX software is trusted by global enterprises such as Lufthansa, Sears, Uniqlo, Hearst Properties and Comcast. Learn more at BounceX.com.