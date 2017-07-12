Boundless and Mapbox Partner To Deliver Global Content

Strategic Partnership Expands Boundless Connect; Provides Access to High-Quality, Fast-Loading Basemaps

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jul 12, 2017) - Boundless, the leader in open GIS, today announced a strategic partnership with Mapbox, the leading location data and mapping platform for developers. Through this partnership, Boundless customers can now access high-quality Mapbox basemaps within the Boundless Connect ecosystem.

"This announcement signifies the massive growth and capabilities of Boundless Connect and accelerates the movement towards open GIS software and developer tools by expanding access to important content like Mapbox's datasets and gorgeous maps," said Andy Dearing, CEO of Boundless. "Partnering with Mapbox has been phenomenal and will only add value to our users. Making this data and content easily accessible through the Boundless ecosystem allows for significant productivity gains and unparalleled flexibility to our customers."

Today, Boundless Desktop users can easily access this content through the Boundless Connect plugin. Mapbox content is also accessible through Boundless Suite and Exchange subscriptions. These basemaps include:

Mapbox Streets : A comprehensive, general-purpose basemap used for styling transit networks

A comprehensive, general-purpose basemap used for styling transit networks Mapbox Outdoors : A basemap with curated tilesets and specialized styling tailored for adventurous use cases such as hiking or biking

A basemap with curated tilesets and specialized styling tailored for adventurous use cases such as hiking or biking Mapbox Light & Dark : A subtle, full-featured basemap that provides geographic context while highlighting data

A subtle, full-featured basemap that provides geographic context while highlighting data Mapbox Satellite : A full global basemap, perfect as a blank canvas or overlay

A full global basemap, perfect as a blank canvas or overlay Mapbox Satellite Streets : Combines Mapbox Satellite with vector data from Mapbox Streets, providing a comprehensive set of road, label and POI information; bringing greater clarity and context to the crisp detail in high-resolution satellite imagery

Combines Mapbox Satellite with vector data from Mapbox Streets, providing a comprehensive set of road, label and POI information; bringing greater clarity and context to the crisp detail in high-resolution satellite imagery Additional premium services for routing, geocoding and more will be available in the near future.

"This partnership just makes sense. Mapbox and Boundless share a mission: helping developers build amazing applications that change the way people move and understand their world," said Matt Irwin, head of strategic partnerships at Mapbox. "Boundless's open, flexible platform pairs perfectly with Mapbox's live-updating, customizable maps. The Boundless community now has tools and content, all in one place. We're excited to see what they build!"

Boundless offers an open GIS ecosystem through a unique combination of technology, products and experts that gives enterprises deeper intelligence and insights using location-based data. The Boundless platform is built upon open source technology and APIs that generate actionable location intelligence across third-party apps, content services and plugins for enterprise applications. In November 2016, the company extended its proven GIS platform with Boundless Connect, a subscription service to the most comprehensive repository of GIS resources, and Boundless Desktop, a full-featured, professional desktop GIS, bringing a powerful ecosystem of geospatial knowledge, tools and resources to the enterprise.

Boundless is the leader in commercially supported open GIS (geographic information systems). Unlike proprietary, licensed solutions, Boundless opens the world of geospatial to any user. The experts at Boundless reduce the cost and time of deploying and managing geospatial software with a scalable, open GIS platform -- including Exchange, Suite, Desktop and Connect -- and a powerful ecosystem of geospatial knowledge, tools and resources.