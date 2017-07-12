Boundless Announces Next Generation of Open GIS Desktop Software

Boundless Desktop 1.1 Offers Groundbreaking New Features to Improve Accessibility of Desktop GIS

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jul 12, 2017) - Boundless, the leader in open GIS, today announced the next generation of its Desktop GIS software with the release of Boundless Desktop 1.1. The update includes increased support for PKI authentication, new options for styling, new image discovery and terrain analysis toolbars, and access to Mapbox basemaps. In a separate release today, Boundless also announced a strategic partnership with Mapbox, the leading real-time location and mapping platform for developers, to give customers access to high-quality Mapbox basemaps.

Boundless Desktop is a cross-platform desktop GIS built upon proven open source software. Its ecosystem consists of over 600 plugins that make working with geospatial data simpler than ever before.

The release of Boundless Desktop 1.1 signifies the company's ongoing commitment to creating the world's premier open GIS ecosystem. Boundless aims to continually provide customers with improvements and updates that make open GIS a viable and preferred alternative to proprietary GIS software.

Key features include:

Access to premium basemap content from Mapbox made possible through a new partnership with Mapbox.

made possible through a new partnership with Mapbox. Improved support for terrain analysis through a new toolbar that exposes common analysis techniques in a single location.

through a new toolbar that exposes common analysis techniques in a single location. Increased support for imagery with a new image discovery plugin. This feature enables users to conduct a quick search through image libraries and discover image scenes based on location, cloud cover, acquisition date and more.

"Boundless continues to evolve its ecosystem of open GIS software with each release," said Anthony Calamito, VP of product at Boundless. "Boundless Desktop 1.1 includes enhancements designed to make working with Desktop GIS easier for all. Access to premium basemaps, increased image capabilities and easy access to analysis tools were added in direct response to customer feedback. We encourage customers to submit their feedback to our Ideas Portal, so that we can continue to deliver software that meets the needs of our user base."

Boundless offers a complete open GIS solution through a unique combination of technology, products and experts, to give enterprises deeper intelligence and insights into their location-based data. The Boundless platform is built upon open source technology and open APIs that generate actionable location intelligence across third-party apps, content services and plugins for enterprise applications.

Availability

Boundless Desktop 1.1 is available now. The software is free to download, and premium features are available through a subscription to Boundless Connect starting at just $4.99/month. For more information, email contact@boundlessgeo.com.

About Boundless

Boundless is the leader in commercially supported open GIS (geographic information systems). Unlike proprietary, licensed solutions, Boundless opens the world of geospatial to any user. The experts at Boundless reduce the cost and time of deploying and managing geospatial software with a scalable, open GIS platform -- including Exchange, Suite, Desktop and Connect -- and a powerful ecosystem of geospatial knowledge, tools and resources. Learn more at boundlessgeo.com. Join the GIS community at https://connect.boundlessgeo.com/. Follow Boundless @boundlessgeo.