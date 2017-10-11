Boundless Announces Plans to Sponsor, Attend and Present at USGIF Tech Showcase West

Geospatial Thought Leaders to Discuss Open Source Software and Efforts to Support the St. Louis GEOINT Career Pipeline

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - Boundless, the leader in open GIS, today announced that it will be sponsoring, attending and presenting at USGIF Tech Showcase West, taking place Oct. 17-18 in St. Louis, MO.

Steven Stout, Senior Solutions Architect at Boundless, will be delivering a talk on understanding the differences between and the benefits of open data, open standards, open source data and open source software.

Boundless CEO Andy Dearing will be participating in a panel session on GEOINT careers in St. Louis, featuring NGA, Project Connect and the USGIF St. Louis Area Working Group. The panel will discuss strategies and programs currently in place for strengthening and maintaining the GIS workforce and career pipeline in St. Louis.

Details-at-a-Glance

What: "Open, Open, Open" - Understanding the Differences and Benefits of Open Data, Open Standards, Open-Source Data, and Open-Source Software

Who: Steven Stout, Senior Solutions Architect at Boundless

When: 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017

Where: T-REX, 911 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO

What: St. Louis GEOINT Career Pipeline with NGA, Project Connect, and the USGIF St. Louis Area Working Group

Who: Andy Dearing, CEO at Boundless

When: 2:45 - 3:15 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017

Where: T-REX, 911 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO

Boundless offers an open GIS ecosystem through a unique combination of technology, products and experts that gives enterprises deeper intelligence and insights using location-based data. The Boundless platform is built upon open source technology and open APIs that generate actionable location intelligence across third-party apps, content services and plugins for enterprise applications.

Boundless is committed to fostering careers and growth in the GEOINT community, and is part of a larger tech recruitment initiative in the St. Louis area. In August of this year, Boundless announced its support for LaunchCode's CoderGirl program, aimed at arming women in the St. Louis area with the training and support needed to launch a successful career in technology.

Connect with Boundless at USGIF Tech Showcase West

