Boundless Names Jim Reiss as Vice President of Sales

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Boundless, the leader in open GIS, today announced that Jim Reiss has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Reiss will be responsible for leading the Boundless sales organization and driving rapid growth in revenue and customers.

"We are extremely impressed with Jim's proven ability to build and grow sales organizations and are thrilled to welcome him to our talented executive team," said Andy Dearing, CEO of Boundless. "We are confident that he will play a critical role in Boundless' continued success and will help strengthen our position as the leading provider of commercially supported open source GIS solutions."

Reiss is a technology industry veteran with over 30 years of sales and C-level business leadership experience. His career history includes building and leading high-velocity sales teams, selling numerous enterprise IT systems management and security software products, vertical market technologies and sales enablement platforms. Jim has extensive open source experience, pioneering one of the first embedded Linux offerings in the market and more recently, helping grow and see the successful acquisition of Zend Technologies, the global entity behind the open source PHP web-programming language. He has both inside and enterprise sales leadership experience and is passionate about driving a healthy sales funnel using his broad experience in demand generation, go-to-market strategies and customer-centric sales methodologies.

"The world is full of enormous volumes of data, and the true potential can only be revealed by rendering it in a spatial environment," said Reiss. "Boundless is at the forefront of unlocking that potential using their open, scalable and high-performance array of products. I think we are only scratching the surface in terms of what the future holds for both geospatial technology, and Boundless as a key enabler."

