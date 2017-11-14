Boundless Releases Server Product to Offer Complete Ecosystem of Enterprise GIS Solutions

Company Rebrands Flagship Product as Boundless Server; Offers Enhanced Styling and Increased Interoperability with ArcGIS

ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - Boundless, the leader in open GIS for the enterprise, today announced the next iteration of its GIS software, Boundless Server. The company also announced that it has rebranded its flagship product, Boundless Suite, as Boundless Server. Boundless Server offers enhanced styling and increased interoperability with ArcGIS.

Boundless Server features a flexible architecture that enables organizations to reliably publish a range of data and workflows to web apps, desktop clients or mobile devices. Built on leading open source geospatial software with a flexible architecture that allows organizations to easily manage and publish location data, Boundless Server is the top choice for enterprises.

The latest release of Boundless Server focuses on performance and further increases interoperability with ArcGIS services and web applications. New features and capabilities include:

Support for MBTiles is now prepackaged with the Boundless installer, including new support for Style Groups, which allow users to publish a layer group based on an MBStyle doc, enhancing the ability to publish and update beautiful maps.

New label options ship with Server, including perpendicular offset, strike-through options, and enhanced character and word spacing. Labeling the border of polygons is also now supported, providing more complex labeling options for even the densest of web maps.

Support for publishing content in GeoServices REST format, which increases interoperability for ArcGIS Server users who are using web or mobile applications.

Enhancements to the image mosaic, making it possible to filter and sort a mosaic by attributes (such as cloud cover or off-nadir angle). This maximizes imagery investment by enabling users to create dynamic image mosaics presenting the most relevant scenes on the top of the mosaic.

Upgraded GeoWebCache REST framework from Restlet to Spring MVC, which includes all new REST documentation about each endpoint through Swagger. Developers working with GeoWebCache will see a much improved user experience.

"This name change is an opportunity for us to reinforce our brand identity and continue down the road of innovation and evolution," said Anthony Calamito, chief geospatial officer at Boundless. "As we continue to provide a complete ecosystem of GIS products -- from the desktop to the server, to the cloud and mobile devices -- this name change paints a complete picture of where the product fits within our ecosystem."

Boundless offers a complete open GIS solution through a unique combination of technology, products and experts, to give enterprises deeper intelligence and insights into their location-based data. The Boundless platform is built upon open source technology and open APIs that generate actionable location intelligence across third-party apps, content services and plugins for enterprise applications.

Availability

Boundless Server is available now. For more information and details on pricing, email contact@boundlessgeo.com.

Helpful Links

About Boundless

Boundless is the leader in commercially supported open GIS (geographic information systems). Unlike proprietary solutions, Boundless opens the world of geospatial data to any user. The experts at Boundless reduce the cost and time of deploying and managing geospatial software with a scalable, open GIS platform -- including Exchange, Server, Desktop and Connect -- and a powerful ecosystem of geospatial knowledge, tools and resources. Learn more at boundlessgeo.com. Join the GIS community at https://connect.boundlessgeo.com/. Follow Boundless @boundlessgeo.