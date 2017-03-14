Boundless to Sponsor, Exhibit and Moderate Open Source Education Panel at the Upcoming AAG Annual Meeting

Geography Education Thought Leaders to Discuss Expanding Access to Open Source Resources

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Boundless, the leader in open GIS, today announced its presence at the American Association of Geographers (AAG) Annual Meeting, taking place April 5-9 in Boston. The company is a platinum sponsor, exhibitor, and will demonstrate its platform at booth #609.

In addition, Anthony Calamito, VP of product at Boundless, will moderate a panel on open geospatial education in conjunction with thought leaders in academia and open education.

Panel Details At-a-Glance

What: Resources for Expanding Geospatial Education

When: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 11:50am ET

Where: Room 206, Hynes Convention Center (Second Level)

Who: Anthony Calamito, VP of Product, Boundless; Darryl G. Murdock, Ph.D., Vice President of Professional Development, USGIF; Cassandra Follett, GIS Coordinator, DePaul University; Eric Rizzo, Adjunct Instructor, Northeastern University and GIS Administrator for the City of Waltham, MA

Panel Summary:

The goal of this session is to form discussion around open geospatial education, and eliminating barriers including high monetary costs, outdated or obsolete materials, and legal mechanisms that prevent collaboration among scholars and educators. This session will feature a panel of speakers who believe everyone in the world should have access to high-quality educational experiences and resources, and are active in the open geospatial education community. The panel will highlight currently available educational resources, and determine areas where additional resources are needed.

Boundless offers an open GIS ecosystem through a unique combination of technology, products and experts that gives enterprises deeper intelligence and insights using location-based data. The Boundless platform is built upon open source technology and open APIs that generate actionable location intelligence across third-party apps, content services and plugins for enterprise applications. The company recently extended its proven GIS platform with Boundless Connect, a subscription service to the most comprehensive repository of GIS data, and Boundless Desktop, a full-featured, professional desktop GIS, bringing a powerful ecosystem of geospatial knowledge, tools and resources to the enterprise.

Boundless for Geo Education

Boundless believes in the power of geography, and strives to promote geo-education wherever and whenever possible. Open source software provides the best tools to help educators and students learn about geography.

Building upon the great work started by the GeoForAll initiative, and as a complement to course materials provided by the FOSS4G Academy, Boundless is proud to provide free access to the open GIS ecosystem, Boundless Connect. Connect provides a collection of tutorials, style files, plugins and premium datasets and a global user community to interact with.

Connect with Boundless at the AAG Annual Meeting in Boston

About Boundless

Boundless is the leader in commercially supported open GIS (geographic information systems). Unlike proprietary, licensed solutions, Boundless opens the world of geospatial data to any user. The experts at Boundless reduce the cost and time of deploying and managing geospatial software with a scalable, open GIS platform -- including Exchange, Suite, Desktop and Connect -- and a powerful ecosystem of geospatial knowledge, tools and resources. Learn more at boundlessgeo.com. Join the GIS community at https://connect.boundlessgeo.com/. Follow Boundless @boundlessgeo.