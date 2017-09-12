Boundless to Sponsor, Speak and Exhibit at Upcoming Geospatial Conferences GeoYou, GIS in the Rockies and NSGIC

Geospatial Thought Leaders to Discuss the Benefits of Open Source GIS and Hybrid Architectures

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - Boundless, the leader in open GIS, today announced that it will be leading a brainstorm session and giving talks at GeoYou, taking place Sept. 13-14 in St. Louis, MO. Boundless will subsequently be attending, presenting and demonstrating its platform at booth #2 at GIS in the Rockies, from Sept. 20-21 in Denver, CO. The company is additionally sponsoring, exhibiting and speaking at NSGIC, taking place Sept. 25-29 in Providence, RI.

At the conferences, Boundless will discuss how the rapid adoption of open source is changing the GIS landscape, and how companies are experiencing major business benefits as a result. Attendees will learn how to make the most of their location-based data with the help of open source software as part of a hybrid GIS ecosystem.

GeoYou Details-at-a-Glance

What: "Low Cost Vector Data Management at Scale"

When: 2:00 - 2:15 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017

Who: John Branigan, Solutions Engineer at Boundless

What: "WebSDK and Web Maps"

When: 12:30 - 12:40 p.m. CT, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017

Who: Willie Nordmann, Software Engineer at Boundless

What: Brainstorming Session on Cloud and Big Data

When: 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. CT, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017

Who: Alison Drain, Product Manager at Boundless

GIS in the Rockies Details-at-a-Glance

When: 1:30 - 2:00 p.m. MT, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017

Where: Alpine Room 3

Who: Ian Isaacs, Director of State & Local Accounts at Boundless

NSGIC Details-at-a-Glance

When: 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. ET, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017

Where: Plenary Stage

Who: Anthony Calamito, Vice President of Product at Boundless

Boundless offers an open GIS ecosystem through a unique combination of technology, products and experts that gives enterprises deeper intelligence and insights using location-based data. The Boundless platform is built upon open source technology and open APIs that generate actionable location intelligence across third-party apps, content services and plugins for enterprise applications. In November 2016, the company extended its proven GIS platform with Boundless Connect, a subscription service to the most comprehensive repository of GIS data, and Boundless Desktop, a full-featured, professional desktop GIS, bringing a powerful ecosystem of geospatial knowledge, tools and resources to the enterprise.

Connect with Boundless at GeoYou, GIS in the Rockies and NSGIC

To schedule one-on-one meetings with Boundless executives at the event, please email press@boundlessgeo.com.

Helpful Links

About Boundless

Boundless is the leader in commercially supported open GIS (geographic information systems). Unlike proprietary, licensed solutions, Boundless opens the world of geospatial data to any user. The experts at Boundless reduce the cost and time of deploying and managing geospatial software with a scalable, open GIS platform -- including Exchange, Suite, Desktop and Connect -- and a powerful ecosystem of geospatial knowledge, tools and resources. Learn more at boundlessgeo.com. Join the GIS community at https://connect.boundlessgeo.com/. Follow Boundless @boundlessgeo.