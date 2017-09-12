Boundless to Sponsor, Speak and Exhibit at Upcoming Geospatial Conferences GeoYou, GIS in the Rockies and NSGIC

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - Boundless, the leader in open GIS, today announced that it will be leading a brainstorm session and giving talks at GeoYou, taking place Sept. 13-14 in St. Louis, MO. Boundless will subsequently be attending, presenting and demonstrating its platform at booth #2 at GIS in the Rockies, from Sept. 20-21 in Denver, CO. The company is additionally sponsoring, exhibiting and speaking at NSGIC, taking place Sept. 25-29 in Providence, RI.
At the conferences, Boundless will discuss how the rapid adoption of open source is changing the GIS landscape, and how companies are experiencing major business benefits as a result. Attendees will learn how to make the most of their location-based data with the help of open source software as part of a hybrid GIS ecosystem.
GeoYou Details-at-a-Glance
What: "Low Cost Vector Data Management at Scale"
When: 2:00 - 2:15 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017
Who: John Branigan, Solutions Engineer at Boundless
What: "WebSDK and Web Maps"
When: 12:30 - 12:40 p.m. CT, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017
Who: Willie Nordmann, Software Engineer at Boundless
What: Brainstorming Session on Cloud and Big Data
When: 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. CT, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017
Who: Alison Drain, Product Manager at Boundless
GIS in the Rockies Details-at-a-Glance
When: 1:30 - 2:00 p.m. MT, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017
Where: Alpine Room 3
Who: Ian Isaacs, Director of State & Local Accounts at Boundless
NSGIC Details-at-a-Glance
When: 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. ET, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017
Where: Plenary Stage
Who: Anthony Calamito, Vice President of Product at Boundless
Boundless offers an open GIS ecosystem through a unique combination of technology, products and experts that gives enterprises deeper intelligence and insights using location-based data. The Boundless platform is built upon open source technology and open APIs that generate actionable location intelligence across third-party apps, content services and plugins for enterprise applications. In November 2016, the company extended its proven GIS platform with Boundless Connect, a subscription service to the most comprehensive repository of GIS data, and Boundless Desktop, a full-featured, professional desktop GIS, bringing a powerful ecosystem of geospatial knowledge, tools and resources to the enterprise.
To schedule one-on-one meetings with Boundless executives at the event, please email press@boundlessgeo.com.
About Boundless
Boundless is the leader in commercially supported open GIS (geographic information systems). Unlike proprietary, licensed solutions, Boundless opens the world of geospatial data to any user. The experts at Boundless reduce the cost and time of deploying and managing geospatial software with a scalable, open GIS platform -- including Exchange, Suite, Desktop and Connect -- and a powerful ecosystem of geospatial knowledge, tools and resources. Learn more at boundlessgeo.com. Join the GIS community at https://connect.boundlessgeo.com/. Follow Boundless @boundlessgeo.