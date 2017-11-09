Boundless Strengthens Its Ongoing Commitment to Geography Education Through Various Industry Events

Open GIS Leader Partners with Leading Geospatial Organizations to Host GeoPlunge Pilot Tournament for Local Students; Company to Present and Sponsor AGS Geography Teacher Fellows Program at Geography 2050; Presentations and Workshops to Be Held at Universities Throughout North America on GIS Day

ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - Boundless, the leader in open GIS, today announced that it is furthering its dedication to geography education through multiple events taking place in honor of GIS Day, Nov. 15, 2017. The company is teaming up with organizations such as the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), American Geographical Society (AGS), United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF), and LearningPlunge to host an upcoming GeoPlunge pilot tournament for local students, taking place Nov. 15 in St. Louis, MO. Boundless also announced its presence at Geography 2050, taking place Nov. 16-17 in New York City. The company will be presenting and sponsoring the AGS Geography Teacher Fellows Program for the second consecutive year. Additionally, the company will be running GIS workshops and presenting at Universities throughout North America on GIS Day.

"We believe geography education is important at every level," said Anthony Calamito, chief geospatial officer at Boundless. "Through these exciting and unique events, we are providing students and educators unfettered access to the next generation of geospatial knowledge and resources."

St. Louis Geospatial Community Comes Together to Improve Geospatial Literacy Among Local Youth

Boundless has partnered with the NGA, AGS, USGIF, and LearningPlunge to host an upcoming GeoPlunge pilot tournament to support geospatial literacy among local youth. Created by LearningPlunge, a 501(c)(3) with a mission to ignite a passion for learning through educational games, GeoPlunge is a fun and educational card game that teaches U.S. geography in an exciting and engaging way. LearningPlunge has a proven track-record of successfully teaching children about the U.S., fostering a love of learning, and of connecting communities of businesses, parents, teachers and children together one event at a time. Details for the event are as follows:

What: St. Louis GeoPlunge Pilot Tournament

Who: Boundless, NGA, AGS, USGIF, and LearningPlunge. Participating schools include Immaculate Conception in Columbia, IL and Hodgen Tech in St. Louis, MO.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. CT

Where: T-REX, 911 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63101

Boundless Strengthens Commitment to Geography Education at Geography 2050

As part of its commitment to geography education and geospatial literacy, Boundless is sponsoring more than 50 Geography teachers to participate in the Geography 2050 Symposium, taking place November 16-17 in New York City. This enables teachers to participate in discussions centered around evangelizing geography education at all levels.

Additionally, as part of the event's "Future of Mobility" theme, Andy Dearing, CEO of Boundless, will present on transparency between government and citizens. Anthony Calamito, chief geospatial officer at the company will also be participating in a special session to be given at the AGS Geography Teacher Fellows Workshop on November 18. The panel discussion will focus on career options available to geography and geospatial students when they graduate. Session details are as follows:

What: "Transparency Between Government and Citizens: Partnership to Visualize and Analyze NYC Bike Lanes"

Who: Andy Dearing, CEO, Boundless

When: Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 at 5:15 - 5:45pm ET

Where: Alfred Lerner Hall, Columbia University, 2920 Broadway, New York, NY, 10027

What: "So What's In It For The Students"

Who: Anthony Calamito, chief geospatial officer, Boundless, Bryan Housel, project lead, OpenStreetMap iD, Alan Leidner, director, Center for Geospatial Innovation, Fund for the City of New York (FCNY), Dr. Camelia Kantor, director of academic programs, USGIF (moderator).

When: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at 2:00 - 3:00pm ET

Where: Alfred Lerner Hall, Columbia University, 2920 Broadway, New York, NY, 10027

Boundless is also proud to announce that it will be running GIS workshops and leading a presentation, "Thinking Open: A Hybrid Approach to Implementing Open GIS," at various universities across North America on GIS Day. Participating universities include George Mason University, University of Kansas, University of Wisconsin, University of Victoria and Lakeland Community College. For more information, please visit: https://boundlessgeo.com/events/gis-day-2017/

