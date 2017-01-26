Boundless To Host Upcoming Webinar on the Benefits of Open Source GIS

Open GIS Leader to Discuss How to Unlock Geospatial Data To Gain Major Business Benefits

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 26, 2017) - Boundless, the leader in open GIS, today announced it will be hosting a complimentary webinar with special guest Monsanto Company on Tuesday, January 31, focusing on the benefits of open source GIS in the agriculture industry.

In this webinar hosted by Andy Dearing, CEO of Boundless, attendees will learn how to unlock their geospatial data with open GIS solutions to gain major business benefits. The webinar will offer insights into how to combine a GIS ecosystem with a scalable open system, best practices in system deployment and rising trends in open GIS systems.

Event Details

What: "Using Open Source to Help Feed the World"

When: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 11:00am PT/2:00pm ET

Who: Andy Dearing, CEO, Boundless, and special guest Dr. Martin P. Mendez-Costabel, Geospatial Big Data Engineering and Strategy Lead, Monsanto

For more information and registration, visit http://info.boundlessgeo.com/open_source_help_feed_world_reg.html

Boundless offers an open GIS ecosystem through a unique combination of technology, products and experts that gives enterprises deeper intelligence and insights using location-based data. The Boundless platform is built upon open source technology and open APIs that generate actionable location intelligence across third-party apps, content services and plugins for enterprise applications. The company recently extended its proven GIS platform with Boundless Connect, a subscription service to the most comprehensive repository of GIS data, and Boundless Desktop, a full-featured, professional desktop GIS, bringing a powerful ecosystem of geospatial knowledge, tools and resources to the enterprise.

Boundless is currently operational in government and commercial environments, with customers including National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Port of Seattle, Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, TriMet, and many more.

About Boundless

Boundless is the leader in commercially supported open GIS (geographic information systems). Unlike proprietary, licensed solutions, Boundless opens the world of geospatial data to any user. The experts at Boundless reduce the cost and time of deploying and managing geospatial software with a scalable, open GIS platform -- including Exchange, Suite, Desktop and Connect -- and a powerful ecosystem of geospatial knowledge, tools and resources. Learn more at boundlessgeo.com. Join the GIS community at https://connect.boundlessgeo.com/. Follow Boundless @boundlessgeo.