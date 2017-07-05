Boustead Client Virtua Partners Opens Hong Kong Office; Servicing Asia Pacific Institutional Investors for Virtua's Cross-Border Real Estate Income Funds

LOS ANGELES, CA and HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Jul 5, 2017) - Boustead Securities, LLC client Virtua Partners, LLC announced the opening of an Asia Pacific regional office in Hong Kong to meet institutional investor demand for its cross-border funds focused on U.S.-based income-producing real estate assets.

With previous offices in the United States only, this marks the firm's first expansion abroad. Operating under its Virtua Capital Management affiliate, the firm will be located at Two International Finance Centre (IFC) in Hong Kong Central. Boustead Securities has served as exclusive financial advisor and placement agent to Virtua Partners and introduced the company's flagship Virtua Income Fund to Asian institutional and PRC wealth management investors earlier this year.

Virtua Partners is a private equity firm focused on commercial real estate projects across a variety of growth models. Boustead continues to advise Virtua on the planned closing of their first Asian fund this summer alongside a prominent Chinese financial institution, also introduced by Boustead.

"Over the last year we have helped position Virtua Partners for its expansion into Asia and we are pleased that they have made this significant commitment to the region with the opening of an office in Hong Kong," said Jawad Ansari, Managing Director at Boustead. "We are looking forward to continuing to work with Virtua Partners to introduce their unique investment opportunities to Boustead's extensive network of Asian institutional investors and PRC wealth management clients."

About Virtua Partners:

Virtua Partners is a private equity firm specializing in commercial real estate. Virtua sponsors a variety of funds and commercial real estate projects across the U.S. Investment products include fixed income, growth to income, growth, and aggressive growth. Through its affiliates, Virtua provides debt and equity origination, asset and property management, workout consulting, development, and fund management. Please visit http://www.virtuapartners.com to learn more.

About Boustead Securities:

Boustead Securities, LLC ("Boustead") is a FINRA and SEC registered broker dealer and investment banking firm that executes and advises on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions, for a broad client base. Boustead's core value proposition is the ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States and around the world, Boustead's team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services. For more information, visit www.boustead1828.com