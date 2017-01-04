BOXX Desktop Workstations Among the First to Feature 7th Gen Intel Core i7 7700K Processors

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations and rendering systems, today introduced APEXX workstations featuring new "Kaby Lake" Intel Core i7 processors. BOXX is among the first hardware manufacturers to offer desktop systems featuring the new 7th generation processors which provide a significant performance increase over previous Intel Core i7 technology.

"BOXX workstations featuring Intel Kaby Lake processors will foster innovation throughout a host of industries," said Shoaib Mohammad, BOXX VP of Marketing and Business Development. "We're enabling users to create faster than ever by providing the latest Intel processor technology housed in the world's most advanced professional computing platforms."

The integration of the four-core, 7th generation Intel Core i7 7700K processor enables the new APEXX 1 1200 workstation to deliver a base clock speed of 4.2GHz with a turbo boost of 4.5GHz. The ultra-compact APEXX 1 also features advanced liquid cooling and professional graphics. APEXX 1 provides outstanding support for engineering, architectural, and product design applications including Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS®, Autodesk® Revit, and other frequency driven applications. It also delivers exceptional performance for visualization, 3D animation, modeling, and motion media.

The latest Intel Core i7 processor is also included in the new, compact, liquid-cooled APEXX 2 2403 workstation. Featuring the same base clock speed of 4.2GHz (and 4.5GHz turbo boost), APEXX 2 2403 is configurable with up to two full-size, professional GPUs and is ideal for Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk Revit, 3ds Max, Maya, Cinema 4D, as well as other CAD and 3D design applications.

"Because BOXX specializes in high performance workstations, we know that for greater efficiency and productivity, organizations require the latest technology and innovation," said Mohammad. "The integration of new Intel Kaby Lake processors coupled with our space-saving chassis, liquid cooling, professional GPUs, and other features, provides architects, engineers, and motion media pros with maximum performance."

Further product information and pricing is available here, or contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact a worldwide reseller, by visiting www.boxx.com.

