BOXX Debuts World's Fastest SOLIDWORKS Workstation at SOLIDWORKS World 2017

Demonstrations Also Include ProVDI™ and an Eight NVIDIA GPU Solution Designed to Accelerate SOLIDWORKS® Visualize

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance workstations and rendering systems, today announced that APEXX 2 2403, the world's fastest workstation, will be demonstrated at BOXX booth #629 at SOLIDWORKS World 2017, Feb. 5-8, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA. A Dassault Systèmes Corporate Partner, designated SOLIDWORKS Solution Partner, and leading manufacturer of CATIA and SOLIDWORKS-certified workstations, BOXX will also showcase ProVDI and a new APEXX 8R multi-GPU system, among other hardware solutions. As in past years, BOXX invites attendees to sample systems by bringing along their own assemblies.

"Engineers and product designers have specific workflows," said Shoaib Mohammad, BOXX VP of Marketing and Business Development, "and inside the BOXX booth, we allow them to consult with experts, participate in our demos, and determine firsthand which BOXX solutions will suit their workflows and empower them to work faster and more efficiently than ever before."

Making its debut at SOLIDWORKS World, APEXX 2 2403 features a safely overclocked, 7th generation (Kaby Lake) Intel® Core™ i7 7700K processor. Reaching an astounding 4.8GHz and sustaining that frequency across all four cores, the new workstation also includes the same advanced liquid cooling and compact chassis that have helped make APEXX 2 the flagship of BOXX hardware solutions. Available with up to two, full-length NVIDIA® or AMD® Radeon Pro™ professional graphics cards, APEXX 2 provides outstanding support for Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS, as well as Autodesk® Revit, 3ds Max, Maya, Cinema 4D, and other CAD/3D design applications. BOXX is the only workstation manufacturer offering the new micro architecture safely overclocked and backed by a three-year warranty.

BOXX will also showcase the soon-to-be-released APEXX 8R, a rack-mounted solution featuring eight NVIDIA Quadro P6000 graphics cards. Ideal for engineering firms, APEXX 8R will demonstrate SOLIDWORKS Visualize Power Boost rendering accessed by a BOXX APEXX 1 1202 workstation. The ultra-compact APEXX 1, equipped with the latest Intel® Core™ i7 processor and an NVIDIA Quadro P1000 graphics card, will also host SOLIDWORKS modeling and design demos. BOXX customer and Orange County Choppers (OCC) lead designer Jason Pohl recently upgraded his APEXX 1 with the new P1000 and is delighted with the results. "The NVIDIA Quadro P1000 enables me to work at the speed of thought," said Pohl. "OCC relies on a number of 3D CAD design and visualization tools to build the most innovative custom motorcycles in the world and the P1000 easily handles everything we throw at it. It's the perfect GPU for an ultra-compact workstation like our BOXX APEXX 1."

Another key BOXX demo features ProVDI, the BOXX scale-out approach to Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) enabling an organization to host multiple power users on a single physical server. ProVDI relies on an overclocked Intel® Core™ i7, delivering bare metal workstation performance in a virtual environment. "For the first time ever, IT groups and end users can exploit all the benefits of VDI without sacrificing the performance and productivity of content creators using graphics intense 3D applications," said BOXX VP of Engineering Tim Lawrence.

The BOXX booth is also home to mobile workstation demonstrations including the GoBOXX MXL VR. Designed for engineers and architects ready to incorporate mobile virtual reality into their workflow, GoBOXX MXL VR features a true desktop-class Intel® Core™ i7 processor (4.0GHz), NVIDIA GeForce graphics, and up to 64GB of RAM. GOBOXX MXL VR will demonstrate a SOLIDWORKS to VR workflow based on a breakout session hosted by SOLIDWORKS expert Ethan Kinney. BOXX demonstrations are rounded out by APEXX 4, a multi-GPU powerhouse ideal for GPU-accelerated simulation or GPU-accelerated rendering, running SOLIDWORKS Visualize.

For further information and pricing, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact a worldwide reseller, by visiting www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance workstations and rendering systems for visual effects, animation, product design, engineering, architectural visualization, and more. Combining record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge, BOXX is the trusted choice for creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.