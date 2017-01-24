BOXX Introduces the World's Fastest Computer Workstation

First to Feature a 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 7700K Processor Safely Overclocked to Accelerate Professional 3D Workflows

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations and rendering systems, today introduced APEXX 2 2403, the world's fastest workstation, featuring a 7th generation (Kaby Lake) Intel® Core™ i7 processor overclocked to 4.8GHz. The latest Intel processors offer a significant performance increase over previous Intel technology and BOXX is the only workstation manufacturer offering the new micro architecture safely overclocked and backed by a three-year warranty.

"The introduction of the new Kaby Lake Intel® Core™ i7 is a significant upgrade for any workstation," said Shoaib Mohammad, BOXX VP of Marketing and Business Development. "But when you add overclocking, the result is the pinnacle in workstation performance -- and that's what architects, engineers, and motion media pros have come to expect from BOXX."

In terms of sustained performance, the integration of an overclocked, 7th generation Intel® Core™ i7 7700K processor makes the BOXX APEXX 2 2403 nearly ten percent faster than the standard edition APEXX 2 2203 which offers a base clock speed of 4.2GHz. The overclocked APEXX 2 reaches an astounding 4.8GHz and sustains that frequency across all cores -- even in the most demanding situations. The new workstation also features the same advanced liquid cooling and compact chassis that have helped make APEXX 2 the flagship of BOXX hardware solutions. Available with up to two, full-length NVIDIA® or AMD® Radeon Pro™ professional graphics cards, solid state drives, and a gold-level power supply, APEXX 2 2403 provides outstanding support for Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS®, Autodesk® Revit, 3ds Max, Maya, and Cinema 4D, as well as other CAD and 3D design applications.

"BOXX customers demand the latest technology and reliable innovation for greater efficiency and productivity," said Mohammad. "From the new, overclocked Kaby Lake Intel Core i7, to features like liquid cooling, a space-saving chassis, and professional graphics, BOXX continues to provide creative professionals with maximum workstation performance."

For further information and pricing on APEXX 2 2403, contact BOXX at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX solutions, finance options, and how to contact a worldwide BOXX reseller by visiting www.boxx.com.

