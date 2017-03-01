BOXX Introduces Ultra-Compact, Overclocked Intel Kaby Lake Workstation

APEXX 1 1402 Computer Workstation Delivers Breakthrough Performance for 3D Modeling, CAD, and Other Professional Workflows

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations and rendering systems, today introduced the APEXX 1 1402, the world's smallest workstation featuring an overclocked Intel® Core™ i7 "Kaby Lake" processor. The latest edition to the APEXX 1 product line provides engineers, architects, VFX artists, animators, and other creative professionals with state-of-the-art workstation performance in an ultra-compact form factor.

"APEXX 1 1402 delivers maximum power in a minimal space," said Shoaib Mohammad, BOXX VP of Marketing and Business Development. "By safely overclocking the new Intel Kaby Lake processor, we're providing a real solution to workflow bottlenecks -- an ultra-compact system that empowers users to work faster than ever."

Just 4.7 inches wide, 8.5 inches tall, and 9.0 inches deep, BOXX Technologies' APEXX 1 1402 features a new 7th generation, four-core Intel® Core™ i7-7700K processor safely overclocked to 4.7GHz. In addition to the latest CPU technology, the liquid-cooled workstation is configurable with either an NVIDIA® Quadro™ or AMD® RadeonPro™ professional graphics card and will soon accommodate the new NVIDIA Quadro P1000 GPU. GPUs powered by NVIDIA® Pascal™ Technology enable users to interact naturally and at scale as they visualize problems, validate designs, and rehearse procedures.

APEXX 1 1402 also includes Thunderbolt™3 for easy connectivity to high performance peripherals, houses up to two 2.5 inch drives, and features an optional M.2 PCI Express NVMe solid state drive for four times the performance of a standard SSD. The space-saving workstation is designed to stand vertically, horizontally, or as a stacked component in combination with the BOXX renderPRO 1 personal dedicated rendering system. Built to accelerate 3D modeling and CAD design workflows, APEXX 1 1402 is ideal for Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk® Revit®, 3ds Max®, and other professional applications.

"As professional software applications upgrade with new features every year, it's critical to have the hardware necessary to optimize those features," said Tim Lawrence, BOXX VP of Engineering. "At 4.7 GHz and with features like Thunderbolt 3 and NVIDIA Pascal graphics, APEXX 1 1402 delivers a level of performance architects, engineers, product designers, and other creative pros need to stay competitive in their respective fields."

For further information and pricing on APEXX 1, contact BOXX at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about APEXX workstations, BOXX rendering solutions, BOXX finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com.

