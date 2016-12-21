BOXX Modular Opens in Ottawa

Delivering Diverse Line of Portable Modular Buildings

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - December 21, 2016) - BOXX Modular, a business unit of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSX: BDI), is excited to announce its most recent branch opening in Ottawa, Ontario. With commercial offers secured, BOXX Modular opens its doors to serve current and new customers in commercial and residential construction markets, government, and institutional in Canada's capital city.

"We will bring a unique and differentiated value proposition to Ottawa and Eastern Ontario with our range of quality products, and focus on excellent customer service," said Trevor Haynes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to building long term commercial relationships in this dynamic and growing region."

Black Diamond continues to focus on scaling existing BOXX Modular branches and expanding products and services into new markets, enhancing the value we bring to our customers. This new branch will benefit from strategically relocating assets from other branches, as well as new fleet being deployed through 2017. The Ottawa branch will be ready for full commercial operations at the start of 2017.

BOXX Modular rents, leases, and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings including mobile offices, office complexes, classrooms, lavatories, medical centers, banks, blast resistant buildings, and storage containers to customers in North America. We also provide full turnkey major project solutions and ancillary services for diverse sectors including industry and government, for both urban and remote locations. Learn more at: www.BOXXModular.com.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group provides workforce accommodation, modular buildings, energy services, and full turnkey lodging and major project solutions including planning and management, logistics, and catering to customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. We serve diverse sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government, and education.

Black Diamond has four core business units: Black Diamond Camps & Lodging, BOXX Modular, Black Diamond Energy Services, and Black Diamond International. Learn more at: www.BlackDiamondGroup.com.