BOXX Showcases Expert Consultation and Workstation Demos at 2017 NAB Show

Accelerating Workflows, Increasing Productivity & ROI Key to BOXX Media and Entertainment Solutions

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers today announced that it will showcase APEXX workstations demonstrating Adobe® Premiere Pro® and Cinema 4D at the 2017 NAB Show, April 22-27, in Las Vegas, NV. The popular workstations will be joined by additional BOXX systems inside BOXX booth #SL10930, while hardware and software application experts educate attendees on how to accelerate their workflows with purpose-built solutions.

"The BOXX experience at NAB extends beyond product introductions and system demos," said Shoaib Mohammad, BOXX VP of Marketing and Business Development. "No hardware manufacturer understands 3D design and motion media workflows better than BOXX, so we invite attendees to consult with our experts and learn what it takes to make professional applications run at peak performance."

Peak performance in Adobe Premiere Pro, as well as other professional video editing applications, begins with the APEXX 4 7404. The most versatile BOXX workstation, APEXX 4 is configurable with up to four dual-width graphics cards and features an overclocked Intel® Core™ i7. Demonstrating Cinema 4D is the flagship BOXX workstation, APEXX 2 2403, configurable with a "Kaby Lake" Intel® Core™ i7 professionally overclocked to 4.8GHz and up to two professional GPUs.

The BOXX booth will also include APEXX 5, the most advanced workstation on the market, featuring up to four professional, dual-width, NVIDIA® Quadro™ or AMD® RadeonPro™ GPUs, and a fifth single-slot GPU for powering display arrays. Dual Intel® Xeon® processors (up to 44 cores/88 threads) compliment the most expansion slots of any professional workstation. Also on display will be the all-new APEXX 8R which provides maximum compute density in a single rackmount server. APEXX 8R is configurable with up to eight professional, dual-width NVIDIA® Quadro™ or AMD® Radeon Pro™ graphics cards, making it perfect for on-air graphics and video walls. renderPRO 2, the deskside rendering solution, and APEXX1, the ultra-compact, overclocked powerhouse workstation favored by Jason Pohl of TV's Orange County Choppers, round out the BOXX display systems. Throughout NAB, BOXX solutions will also power demos by several other organizations, but BOXX booth #SL10930 is the only place attendees can consult directly with BOXX performance specialists.

"The benefits of an accelerated workflow include increased productivity and substantial ROI for the end user," said Mohammad, "so NAB is the perfect opportunity for VFX artists, animators, editors, broadcasters, and other media professionals to meet with our experts and configure solutions that will enable them to work faster and more efficiently than ever before."

For further information and pricing, contact a BOXX performance specialist in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about APEXX workstations, BOXX rendering solutions, BOXX Finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance workstations and rendering systems for visual effects, animation, product design, engineering, architectural visualization, and more. Combining record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge, BOXX is the trusted choice for creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.