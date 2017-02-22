BOXX Virtual Reality Mobile Workstation Upgrades to Intel Kaby Lake Desktop Processor

GoBOXX MXL VR Delivers Uncompromised Virtual Reality Along with Productivity-Boosting Features

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance workstations and rendering systems, today announced that the GoBOXX MXL VR mobile workstation now includes an Intel® Core™ i7-7700K desktop class processor for uncompromised immersive virtual reality experiences on the go. The upgraded GOBOXX also includes a number of features essential for boosting the productivity of digital content creators.

"As virtual reality becomes more integrated into professional workflows, a mobile solution is ideal for many organizations and industries," said Shoaib Mohammad, BOXX VP of Marketing and Business Development. "The challenge was to provide that mobility, but never compromise the quality of the desktop immersive experience. BOXX has achieved that with GoBOXX MXL VR."

A compact, high-performance mobile workstation featuring a true desktop-class, four-core Intel® Core™ i7 -7700K processor (4.2GHz), BOXX Technologies' GoBOXX MXL VR also includes a 17" Full HD display, M.2 SSD storage, and up to 64GB of RAM. The system allows game developers, VFX artists, engineers, and architects to incorporate mobile virtual reality into their professional workflows. Recommended for applications like Autodesk® 3ds Max®, Revit®, Unity, and IrisVR, GoBOXX MXL VR supports complex 3D CAD assets for development, yet also features the graphics performance necessary to drive demanding immersive experiences throughout multiple industries. Equipped with the latest NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070 or 1080 graphics cards commonly used in video game engine technology, GoBOXX MXL VR provides high-end graphics while ensuring a seamless VR experience where optimal frame rates must at least 90 fps.

"GoBOXX MXL VR is a true desktop workstation replacement, designed for mobile VR deployments, and built by the company that truly understands VR applications," said Mohammad. "For professional organizations ready to incorporate this emerging technology, that level of quality, versatility, and performance is unmatched."

For further information and pricing on GoBOXX MXL VR, contact a sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. To purchase online or learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, visit www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance workstations and rendering systems for visual effects, animation, product design, engineering, architectural visualization, and more. Combining record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge, BOXX is the trusted choice for creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.