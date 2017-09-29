Boyce Thompson, author of The New, New Home bringing artificial intelligence (AI) and more to The Novi Home Show, October 13-15, 2017

NOVI, MI--(Marketwired - September 29, 2017) - Boyce Thompson, author of The New, New Home, is coming to The Novi Home Show, sponsored by HBA, October 13-15 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi and will be demonstrating his picks of the top innovative products for the home for 2018. Thompson will be featuring these cutting-edge technologies in a special area at the show.

Some of the innovative items Thompson will be showcasing include:

Hello Ohmni-Wishing you could be in two places at once? The Ohmni robot, with artificial intelligence (AI), can help. Featuring a screen for a "face" this telepresence robot offers personal connection to older parents or loved ones when you can't be there, via real time video chat. The robot is easily maneuverable from a computer or smart phone, so you can check in and engage with family at the dinner table, kitchen or anywhere. The Novi Home Show attendees will be among the first in the country to see the life-sized robot.

Auto-mow-Another automated item designed to make life less hectic, this automower from Husqvarna works much like a robot vacuum cleaner, but for your yard. Controlled from your smart phone, this automated lawn mower will get the job done without any pushing on your end.

Smart valves-Cutting-edge sensors that detect leaks and shut off gas and water valves while alerting you via a smart phone. Peace of mind for long-term vacationers or people with rental homes or second homes.

Audio speaker lights-If it seems like music is coming out from nowhere, it's because it is. These speakers from Sony are actually LED lights doubling as Bluetooth speakers. The audio speakers screw into conventional light sockets, enabling you to stream music anywhere in your home.

Oven knows best-Imagine an oven that recognizes what you placed inside and adjusts time and temperature accordingly and perfectly. This counter-top convention oven, manufactured by June, does just that. The future of cooking is here.

The Novi Home Show will be held October 13-15, 2017 at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10; seniors (ages 55 and over) is $9; and children ages 12 and under admitted free! Parking not included in ticket price. Special "$5 after 5" admission pricing on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit www.novihomeshow.com.

