BP Selects Workday to Support Global HR Modernisation

Oil and Gas Major and Fortune Global #10 Company Looks to Workday to Help Standardise HR Globally and Drive Employee Engagement as Part of Ambitious Modernisation Initiative

PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - Workday, Inc. ( NYSE : WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that BP has selected Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), including Workday Time Tracking, to replace its on-premise legacy HR system as part of a company-wide HR modernisation programme.

BP, one of the world's leading integrated oil and gas companies, provides customers with fuel for transportation, energy for heat and light, lubricants to keep engines moving, and the petrochemicals products used to make everyday items as diverse as paints, clothes, and packaging. Employing 79,800 staff in more than 70 countries, BP has embarked on an ambitious programme to modernise its HR function and deliver first-class, efficient, and engaging HR services to all employees.

With Workday, BP plans to:

Standardise business processes globally to increase efficiency, speed of delivery, and consistency of experience.

Increase employee engagement with easy access to a mobile, consumer-grade technology experience where staff can find information and perform tasks anywhere, at any time.

Equip business leaders with instant, actionable people insights to drive better and faster decisions.

Enable seamless execution of end-to-end processes and remove administrative burden for HR staff to focus on strategic business initiatives.

Benefit from an agile and scalable technology platform that delivers continuous innovation, enabling the company to rapidly adjust to changing requirements and business growth.

Comments on the News

"We are pleased to work with Workday," said Richard Bye, vice president, Global HR Services, BP. "As we deploy Workday's leading cloud-based applications we will be able to deliver the simplicity and consumer-grade employee experience that BP needs to compete and grow in the modern world."

"Global market leaders like BP continue to turn to Workday in order to drive a first-class HR experience," said Chano Fernandez, president, EMEA and APJ, Workday. "BP joins a large and growing community of customers who trust Workday to deliver the technology innovation and employee insights leaders need to continually engage their people and propel future growth."

